Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Extends Off-Broadway Run To January 2027
Performances will now run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Midnight, the original new musical by Todrick Hall, will extend its engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Read reviews of the production!
Since beginning performances on September 25, Midnight has drawn audiences in with its powerful vocals, compelling storytelling, and emotionally charged performances. Building on sold-out previews and growing word of mouth, the extension gives more theatergoers the opportunity to experience Hall's bold new work.
The principal cast features Todrick Hall, Jeremy Beloate, Jimmy Brewer, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Tony Award nominee Sidney Dupont, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Kolbi Jordan, Bella Coppola, Ciarán McCarthy, and Charlotte Odusanya.
The ensemble includes Brandon Burks, Jaylon C. Crump, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Brayden Newby, JJ Niemann, Nissi Shalome, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Jenni Thomasson. The company's swings are Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Kyla Bartholomeusz, Keely Beirne, Abbey Friedmann, Omar Madden, Barnaby Reiter, Aveena Sawyer, Matthew Varvar, and Emily Yates.
Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation.
Featuring a wholly sung-through score blending gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera, and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry.
As friendships deepen, romances blossom, and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person's experience.
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