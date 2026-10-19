Rosie O'Donnell & Kristin Chenoweth to Star in DANCE MOMS Parody Musical Reading
O’Donnell is said to be playing Abby Lee Miller while Chenoweth will take on the role of Cathy Nesbitt-Stein, her rival dance instructor.
BroadwayWorld previously reported that Rosie O'Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth would be taking part in a reading for a new musical. It has now been revealed that the project is the upcoming industry reading of “The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical.”
O’Donnell is said to be playing studio owner, instructor, and series star Abby Lee Miller while Chenoweth will take on the role of Cathy Nesbitt-Stein, her rival dance instructor.
This casting news follows the previous announcement that Tye Blue, director and co-creator of Titanique joined the creative team of The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical parody as Consulting Producer.
The show is written by James Stryska, Isabel Grace, Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo. The musical is being produced by Logan Clark, who was a member of the original “Dance Moms” production team. The Pyramid had a performance at The Green Room 42 in 2025, and at 54 Below in 2023.
The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms’ Parody Musical is a take on the popular reality show, which ran from 2011 to 2019. The show centered on the young dancers and their mothers at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio, Abby Lee Dance Company as they navigated drama and competition on and off the dance floor. The show launched the careers of Jojo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler, and more.
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