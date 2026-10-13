Video: HBO Debuts THE GILDED AGE Season Four Trailer





HBO has released the official trailer for season four of The Gilded Age, packed with appearances from Broadway's greatest stars. From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the eight-episode fourth season debuts Sunday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In the new season, Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

The cast features Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

As recently announced, the cast will join forces for Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, a new collection of beloved Christmas classics and original songs. The album will feature Brian Stokes Mitchell performing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Christine Baranski performing “We Need A Little Christmas,” Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy and Kelli O’Hara performing Stephen Sondheim’s “I Remember,” Kelli O’Hara performing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Adrienne Warren performing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Denée Benton and Jordan Donica performing “O Holy Night,” Audra McDonald performing “I Wonder As I Wander,” Taylor Richardson and Taylor Trensch performing “Let It Snow,” Celia Keenan-Bolger and Laura Benanti performing “Wexford Carol,” and Donna Murphy performing “It’s Been Real,” another original song written by Desmond Child. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector also bring Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” to life woven throughout the album.

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Related Stories 1 Video: THE GILDED AGE Confirms Season 4 Return in 2026 with New Promo

Fans eager to return to the glamorous world of The Gilded Age won't have to wait too much longer. In a new HBO Max spot, the streamer previewed several titles from their upcoming slate, confirming that Season 4 of the hit series will return sometime this year. Check it out now.