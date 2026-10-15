RHINOCEROS to Open in Roundabout's Broadway Season; THE FULL MONTY Postponed

Rhinoceros by Eugène Ionesco and directed by Diane Paulus will join the 2026-2027 Roundabout Theatre Company season, beginning performances on Broadway this spring at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

The production’s initial casting includes Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany as “Daisy”, Tony Award winner Tony Shalhoub as “Jean” and Emmy Award winner John Turturro as “Bérenger.” The complete cast will be announced soon.

Previews will begin on Wednesday, April 7, 2027 with the official opening night set for Sunday, April 25, 2027. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 13, 2027.

The creative team for Rhinoceros includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Fitz Patton, special effects design by Markus Maurette, hair & wig design by Tom Watson, make-up design by Kyle Krueger, fight direction by Thomas Schall and movement by Jill Johnson.

Due to cast availability, Roundabout is postponing its previously announced revival of The Full Monty and will be replacing subscribers’ tickets. More information on production timing will be announced at a later date.

This production of Rhinoceros had its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University directed by Diane Paulus (Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director). The successful run played at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge from August 14, 2026 through September 27, 2026. Karen Brooks Hopkins served as the consulting producer. Read reviews for the production!

Rhinoceros will be the first Broadway revival of Ionesco’s landmark work since its Broadway premiere in 1961 and will mark the first of his productions at Roundabout Theatre Company.

Can you hear it? The stampede of hooves...the trumpeting of beasts... our friends and neighbors changing before our very eyes. Do we maintain our humanity, or join the herd? Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Tony Award winner Tony Shalhoub, and Emmy Award winner John Turturro lead the cast as small-town friends and colleagues who find themselves facing a world-shaking new movement. By turns hysterical and chilling, Eugène Ionesco’s landmark Rhinoceros returns to Broadway for the first time since 1961, under the direction of Tony-winning director Diane Paulus.

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