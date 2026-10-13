Rosie O'Donnell & Kristin Chenoweth Teaming Up For New Musical Reading

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed that she and Kristin Chenoweth will be taking part in a reading for a new musical. Just after she wraps up her run in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway, O'Donnell has revealed that she is taking part in a reading prior to flying back home to Ireland.

In a new TikTok, O'Donnell lamented the fact that she limited run as 'The Narrator' is coming to an end this week. Sharing that she hopes she gets to return to the role, she teased that there might be something else in her future.

"I really hope I get to come back, I really do, but we’ll see what happens. If not, there’ll be something else, right?"

Without naming the musical, she shared that the reading will be taking place on October 19.

"I have a reading of a new musical on the 19th, before I fly out on the red eye. I have a show, a first reading, and I’m not supposed to say who’s in the reading with me," before whispering "Kristin Chenoweth."

She went on to share that she was meant to keep the news under wraps, but couldn't contain her excitement.

"I adore her, adore her, and I can’t wait to tell you more about it as soon as we’re allowed. OK, I wasn’t even allowed to tell you that, but don’t tell me a secret because I’m a truth teller. I tell everything."

@rosie My day off from @Rocky Horror on Broadway which is so terrifically fun for me - truly I’m having the best time - the cast and crew are just amazing - thankful to all who made this possible! #theCHICKS ♬ original sound - Rosie ODonnell

O'Donnell fills in for Rachel Dratch in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway through October 18.

The reading comes after Chenoweth has returned from Scotland, where she was competing the new season of The Traitors, with host and frequent co-star Alan Cumming.

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