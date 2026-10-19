Photos: Inside Rehearsals for SPRING AWAKENING Off-Broadway; Complete Cast Set

The complete cast has been revealed for Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, Spring Awakening. Now in rehearsals, the revival is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and music supervision by Or Matias. Performances for the musical begin Friday, November 27 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 13. See rehearsal photos!

The complete cast for Spring Awakening includes George Abud as "The Adult Men," Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Lilli Cooper as "The Adult Women," Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse' are joined by newly announced understudies and swings Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck, Hennessy Winkler, and Sam Yousuf. Lilly David, alongside the previously announced Bateman and Porciello, were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery - then and now.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

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