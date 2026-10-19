Photos: OTHER DESERT CITIES Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
The first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe.
Other Desert Cities is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
Read the reviews for Other Desert Cities here.
Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Joe Keery, Ed Harris, Japhet Balaban, Amanda Drinkall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kathryn Meisle, Tony Carlin, Lily Rabe and Allison Janney
Signage at The Hudson Theatre
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more