Exclusive: First Look at Susannah Flood in PRE-EXISTING CONDITION

Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood joins the cast of Pre-Existing Condition, now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027. The Liberation alum will be starring as 'A' through November 7. Take an exclusive first look at her performances in new production photos.

Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the play has featured several actresses leading the show. Following Flood will be Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19), and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027).

The cast also includes Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West.

Pre-Existing Condition centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship.

The creative team for Pre-Existing Condition includes Cate McCrea (scenic design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Taylor Williams (casting director), Anne Kauffman (creative consultant), Anna Strout (Community Engagement), Mary Kate Abner (Associate Producer of Community Engagement), and Rachel Kaplow (production stage manager). Regular People serves as general managers for the production.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

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