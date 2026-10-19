Review Roundup: OTHER DESERT CITES Returns to Broadway - Updating Live

Now running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, January 17, 2027.

Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.

Let's see what the critics are saying about the star-studded revival...

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theatre: Louis-Dreyfus does a credible job; her theatrical training, though long in the past, is self-evident. But most of the memorable moments in the production belong to other cast members: The single most memorable moment for me is Ed Harris as the patriarch Lyman Wyeth re-creating how he used to die in the movies. There are riveting monologues by both Rabe and Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, who is also making his Broadway debut, in the role of the son Trip.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Rabe doesn’t hesitate to make Brooke snotty, entitled, and infuriating: Is she really so naive that she thought this book, which apparently blames her parents for Henry’s drug use and eventual demise, and accuses their high-placed republican friends of who knows what, wouldn’t destroy Polly and Lyman? When Harris looks at her, registering his disappointment—“I only had a little bit of my heart left intact after we lost Henry, and what’s left is breaking”—your heart will break too.