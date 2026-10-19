Photos: First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY National Tour

The North American Tour of The Who’s TOMMY has officially hit the road! The national tour will be taking the stage in Tucson, where audiences can catch performances from October 20 – 25.

The cast includes Collin Matthew Flanagan as Tommy Walker, Zach Fogel as Captain Walker, and Mia Bergstrom as Mrs. Walker. Joining them are Peyton Cassity as Uncle Ernie, Kyle McFalls as Cousin Kevin, Kris Lyons as The Acid Queen, Audrey Fisher as Sally Simpson, and Mari Grossmann as Little Tommy.

The ensemble and swings include Amaya Adams, Bo Bailey, Mariangeli Collado, Josh Devine, Tiyanna Gentry, Chase Graham, Trevor “TJay” Groce, Evan Hoefer, Julia Martini, Justin Lee-Price, Hunter Lynn Luedde, Albert Sterner, Greyson Taylor, and Paul Tuaty. The onstage musicians feature Talia Rose on guitar, Cat Barker on bass, and Kelvin Newell on drums.

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. Now, it's back in a dazzling new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle collide in this thrilling reinvention, featuring the unforgettable anthems "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me," "Sensation," and "Pinball Wizard." After witnessing his father shoot his rival, young Tommy Walker retreats into his own world, endlessly staring into a mirror. When an extraordinary talent for pinball propels him from a withdrawn adolescent to an unlikely celebrity and spiritual leader, Tommy embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery. Tony Award®-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award®-winning director Des McAnuff revisit this iconic story, uncovering powerful new resonance for today's audiences.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Collin Matthew Flanagan

Collin Matthew Flanagan

Audrey Fisher

The Company of the National Tour of TOMMY

The Company of the National Tour of TOMMY

Mia Bergstrom

The Company of the National Tour of TOMMY

The Band of the National Tour of TOMMY

Kris Lyons

The Company of the National Tour of TOMMY

The Company of the National Tour of TOMMY

The Company of the National Tour of TOMMY

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