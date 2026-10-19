Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Donates Costumes to Smithsonian Museum at 2,5000th Performance

The Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown donated two costumes to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in a ceremony following the show’s matinee performance, as the production also celebrated its 2,500th Broadway performance. Check out photos and videos from the evening here!

Ryan Lintelman, curator of the entertainment collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, on behalf of the institution, received the green dress, boots, choker and flower headpiece of Ani DiFranco’s ‘Persephone' costume; and the jacket, trousers, vest, shirt, tie and snakeskin boots of Patrick Page’s ‘Hades.'

Hadestown current stars television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Ben Davis as ‘Hades,’ Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as ‘Persephone,’ and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as ‘Orpheus.’

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Photo Credit:Michaelah Reynolds



Producer Mara Isaacs and Entertainment Curator Ryan Lintelman



Company Of Hadestown



Ryan Lintelman



Ryan Lintelman, Mara Isaacs



Ryan Lintelman, Mara Isaacs



Mara Isaacs



Costumes



Costumes



Costumes

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