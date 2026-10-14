RENT 30th Anniversary Concert to Offer Digital Ticket Lottery

Twenty-four in-person tickets to the sold-out Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert will be available through a digital ticket lottery, giving fans a final chance to experience the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical live in concert October 26, 2026, at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre. The online lottery pays tribute to Rent's pioneering ticket legacy, which made Broadway more accessible to a new generation of theatergoers.

The digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, is open now at broadwaycares.org/rent30lottery, and will close at 2 pm Eastern on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have an hour to claim and pay for up to two tickets for $30 each. Limit one entry per person. The lottery seats will be located in the boxes of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

This one-night-only performance, starring original cast members and more than 60 celebrated Rent alumni, benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The evening's presenting sponsor is ViiV Healthcare, with the Gates Foundation serving as the livestream matching sponsor.

The original Broadway production of Rent set the modern standard for rush and lottery tickets, offering prime seating to dedicated fans who initially lined up outside the Nederlander Theatre hours before curtain. As demand grew, the producers shifted the first-come, first-served rush to a lottery system, where fans entered in a randomized drawing held two hours before each performance. The innovation paved the way for the rush and lottery systems commonplace today.

Livestream tickets for $30 also are available for theater lovers worldwide to feel the revolutionary power of Rent from anywhere (licensing restrictions exclude the UK). Get livestream tickets at broadwaycares.org/rent30livestream.

The Gates Foundation will match donations received from every livestream ticket purchase for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, up to $525,600. The matching gift, a nod to the iconic lyric in Rent's “Seasons of Love,” will double the impact of the donations for Broadway Cares, extending the legacy of Jonathan Larson's landmark musical and providing twice the lifesaving services to people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

About the RENT Concert

Original cast members set to perform at Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert include Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker-Browne, Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Darius de Haas and Rodney Hicks. Announced Rent alumni include Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher, Merle Dandridge, Trey Ellett, Jordan Fisher, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jose Llana, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes and Tony winner Aaron Tveit.

Additional special guests will be announced later this week. Performers are subject to change. Rent's original director, five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, will return to helm the evening. The show's original music supervisor, Tim Weil, also will return, leading original Rent band members Kenny Brescia, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss, who will be joined by Steve Gelfand

The one-night-only presentation of Larson's seminal work is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Andy Jones, founder of Baseline Theatrical. The license for this production of Rent is generously provided by Music Theatre International.

Rent features a book, music and lyrics by Larson, with music arrangements by Steve Skinner. The original concept and additional lyrics were provided by Billy Aaronson, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Weil. The dramaturg was Lynn Thompson.

Rent was originally produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum and Allan S. Gordon. It debuted at the New York Theatre Workshop before transferring to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in 1996. It played 5,123 performances, closing September 7, 2008.

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