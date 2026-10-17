Character Breakdown: The Cast of THE HEART Unpacks Their Roles
The Heart stars Joaquina Kalukango, Drew Gehling, Heidi Blickenstaff, and more.
Performances are officially underway at the Laura Pels Theatre for the New York premiere production of The Heart- a new musical with a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath. What's it all about?
A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.
"I play a lot of roles. We all play a lot of roles. There are nine of us and we all support each other in the show, but we all have one primary role. And that primary role for me is Claire and spoiler alert, she is the heart recipient," she explained during a break from rehearsals. "She is astounding. She's an artist. She's a mom. She's an intellectual and she has been living with myocarditis for a very long time and she's been on the donor list for about three years and it's been a really arduous, awful time for her and you know it's it's amazing how the story like flows into Claire eventually receiving the heart."
Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new musical.
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