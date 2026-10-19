Photos: I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT Raises $375,000
I Put a Spell on You starred Bowen Yang, Tony Award Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.
I Put a Spell on You: A Sanderson Sister Act, Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween concert evening, raised a record-breaking $375,000 for the Ali Forney Center, supporting their work to end homelessness among LGBTQIA+ youth. And the fundraising isn't over! A film of the performance will stream via Stellar Friday, October 30th through Sunday November 1st, with proceeds from that also benefitting the non-profit. See photos!
Streaming tickets are available here. The filmed capture is directed by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, with live show direction by Heath Saunders and Mack Brown.
A Sanderson Sister Act starred Johnson, Allison Godleski, and Sydnie Roy, alongside five-time Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, Tony Award Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, Anania, Stacey Badgett Jr., Stephen Brower, DeMarius R. Copes, Jules Geiss, Reese Havoc, Chance Hoover, Isio-Maya, Hanukah Lewinsky, Olivia Lux, Maddox Martin, Isabelle McCalla, Jimin Moon, Justice Moore, Blaine Petrovia, Chelsea Piers, Kathryn Priest, Hannah Solow, Bethany Tesarck, Jeanna de Waal, Garnet Williams, and Teddy Wilson Jr.. Appearing virtually are Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada, Director of Disney's Hocus Pocus and Emmy Winner Kenny Ortega, and the original Mary Sanderson, Kathy Najimy.
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Photo Credit: Katie Mollison.
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