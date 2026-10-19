Hot Tickets of the Week: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, SIX & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting October 19, 2026.

860

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’ is back on Broadway! In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

Read More: Billy Crystal Talks 860 and More In Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg at 92Y

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: Photos & Video: Gina Torres Takes First Bow in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

Here There Are Blueberries

In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren't like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Read More: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES to Launch Conversation Series With Anderson Cooper & More

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! Catch in now before it closes on January, 3, 2027.

Read More: Exclusive: SIX Director Recalls Feeling Complete Disbelief They Finally Opened After COVID Shutdown

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More: She Believed She Could: Maria Wirries Is Skyrocketing to Stardom