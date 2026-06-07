The Full Lyrics to the 2026 Tony Awards Opening Number

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The 79th Annual Tony Awards are currently underway and BroadwayWorld can now share the full lyrics to the opening number, performed by host P!nk and approximately 170 performers. Take a look at the full lyrics below!

Titled "Leading Lady Marmalade," the song itself is a take on Lady Marmalade, which P!nk sang on the soundtrack to the Moulin Rouge! film in 2001. The number was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick. Creative consultants for the opening number are Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal. It was arranged by Sam Davis and orchestrated by Charlie Rosen.

With an appearance from oft-time Tony host, Neil Patrick Harris, the show-stopper featured choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, including cameos by everybody from Shaina Taub (in full Ragtime garb) to Megan Thee Stallion's Harold Zidler, who treated viewers to a very cheeky reference to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). P!nk also teased a Broadway transfer of Paddington coming to Broadway next season.

"Leading Lady Marmalade"

BIG ORCHESTRA OVERTURE BUILDUP!

THE CURTAIN RISES ON—

PINK suspended in the air, dressed as Peter Pan

PINK

I’M FLYING, FLYING, FLYING, FLYING!

LOOK AT ME, WAY UP HIGH

SUDDENLY HERE AM I

I’M—

NPH enters and stops the orchestra

NPH: Hey, girl. What are you doing?

(crowd cheers)

NPH: (to audience) Hi. It’s been a minute. (back to PINK) Yeah so what’s happening here?

PINK: I’m the host. I’m doing the big, Tonys opening number!

NPH: Haven’t you heard? The flying twinks are all vampires now.

PINK: I just wanna show how much I love theater even though I've never been on Broadway.

NPH: But you’re PINK, you can do anything.

PINK: But I’m worried some people will wonder why Pink is hosting the Tonys. I just want to make sure everyone knows I’m thrilled to be here and I want my opener to be as “Broadway” as possible.

NPH: And so you went with Peter Pan?

PINK: OK what about this?

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA IS–

NPH: Nope.

PINK: What about–

PINK: ON MY OWN

NPH: No.

PINK PICKS NPH UP WITH HER FEET

PINK: I know, how about this?

*defying gravity riff*

NPH: No. Put me down. Witch, please. Listen. You’re PINK, you’re singular, you’re the best! And so is Broadway! Just do what you do and it’s going to be a great night. Now go change into something more…PINK-like—and let’s get started!

PINK: You’re right Neil. I’ve got this!

PINK scurries off to change.

NPH: Yes! Go be the leading lady we all want you to be! I believe in you!

Neil straight to camera…

NPH: She’s gonna need some help…

BOOM across the stage, spotlight on Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox (as Molly Brown)

HEY SISTER, GO SISTER, SOUL SISTER, FLOW SISTER

BOOM across the stage, spotlight on Ann Harada.

Ann Harada (as Florence Menlove)

HEY SISTER, GO SISTER, SOUL SISTER, GO SISTER

BOOM spotlight on Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub (as Emma Goldman)

HEY SISTER, GO SISTER

SHAINA/DEB/ANN

SOUL SISTER, FLOW SISTER…

Now we’re in it as TWELVE DANCERS rise from the floor…

12 DANCERS + SHAINA/DEB/ANN (music building)

HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, FLOW SISTA

HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, GO SISTA

HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, FLOW

HERE’S YOUR LEADING LADY MARMALADE…

PINK APPEARS IN A FABULOUS NEW COSTUME!

PINK

IT’S THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE!

Hello Radio City….how you feeling’?! This is how P!NK hosts the Tony Awards!

WE LOVE WHEN A DIVA LIGHTS UP OLD BROADWAY

STRUTTIN’ HER STUFF WITH SOME STYLE

SO…“HELLO HEY SHO–YOU WANNA GIVE IT A GO?”

Shoshana Bean

TONYS, WE’RE ABOUT TO GET WILD!

PINK

DON’TCHU WORRY THERE’S MORE LEADING LADIES IN STORE

Marla Mindelle (as Celine)

CELINE’S GONNA BELT ON A BOAT (OH YEAH)

PINK

WE’LL HAVE GLAMOUR AND GLITZ

Christiani Pitts

AND Christiani Pitts!

PINK/SHOSHANA/MARLA/CHRISTIANI

SO DON’TCHA DON’TCHA TOUCH THAT REMOTE!

PINK/SHOSHANA/MARLA/CHRISTIANI + 12 DANCERS

GITCHIE, GITCHIE, Leslie Manville

GITCHIE, GITCHIE, Carrie Coon

PINK

PHENOMENAL NOMS FILL YOUR PLAYBILL

PINK/SHOSHANA/MARLA/CHRISTIANI + 12 DANCERS

IT’S GIVING LEADING LADY MARMALADE

Marla Mindelle (as Celine)

Shall we go for it?!!!

PINK/SHO/MARLA/CHRISTIANI + 12 DANCERS

LIBERATION PROOF BECKY SHAW, CE SOIR

Rose Byrne AND KELLI O’HARA

HALF THESE NOMS HAVE PLAYED ELPHABA, CE SOIR

Whitney Leavitt

LET’S DANCE LIKE TIKTOK MOMS FROM UTAH

PINK

Stephanie Hsu, Rachel Dratch, WHAT A MATCH, STEALING SCENES

NICHELLE AND CAISSIE BROUGHT “RAG” BACK ON THE BOARDS

Hannah Cruz

SOME LEADING LADIES ARE REIGNING AS TRUE CHESS QUEENS

Lea Michele (suddenly appearing)

AND WE DON’T DO IT FOR THE AWARDS!

PINK/HANNAH/LEA + 12 DANCERS

GITCHIE, GITCHIE, Betsy Aidem

SQUIBBY SQUIBBY SQUIBBY JUNE

June Squibb

ALL THE PARTS I PLAYED—I SLAYED EM

PINK/HANNAH/LEA + 12 DANCERS

LEADING LADY MARMA

+ RAGTIME ENSEMBLE

LA LA LA LA LA

LITTLE BOY

In 2026, the Tony Awards were hosted south of New Rochelle, at the corner of 50th street and the Avenue of the Americas.

12 DANCERS + RAGTIME ENSEMBLE

LA LA LA LA LA

LITTLE BOY

The lyrics to Lady Marmalade were rewritten for the occasion, for Pink was hosting. And it was determined the rhythm and poetry portion of the song would be performed by Megan, a Stallion from Thee…

Megan Thee Stallion enters carried by two hunks.

Megan Thee Stallion

The theater is Mother’s domain!

They put her down.

MEGAN

Thanks gentleman. I don’t know those guys.

They were just two strangers carrying some CAKE.

WE COME THROUGH WITH A BOLD SET OF NOMINEES

FROM THE NEW TO THE OLD DEUTERONOMIES

TONIGHT WE’RE RIGHT WHERE WE WANNA BE

CELEBRATE COMMUNITY IN THIS ECONOMY

‘CAUSE WHETHER YOU WIN OR WHETHER YOU LOSE

WE’RE ALL BADASS CHICKS FROM THE MOULIN ROUGE!

MEGAN / CHASITY MOORE

WE PROVED REVIVALS AIN’T RELICS AT ALL

ROCKY HORROR ENSEMBLE

ROCKY HORROR PSYCHEDELICS

CATS ENSEMBLE

AND THE JELLICLE BALL

PINK

WE GOT HIGH WIRE VAMPIRES

PINK + LOST BOYS

GLAM GOTH EVIL

PINK

LOST BOYS IN HARNESSES

ALI

AND NOT AT THE EAGLE

PINK

JACK AND ROSE FROZE BUT THEY’RE SINGIN’ THE HITS

ON THE TITANIQUE

+ TITANIQUE CAST MEMBERS

AS THE ICEBERG SPLITS

PINK

Susannah Flood IN A MEMORY PLAY

MARYLOUISE AND THE

+ 12 DANCERS

H! O! A!

PINK

SOME SHOWS WE WERE STOIC IN, SOME WE WERE FLASHY IN

GOT Aya Cash AND A DASH OF KARDASHIAN

JOE TURNER’S GONE BUT TARAJI’S HERE

MINDELLE, GRIZABELLA IT’S A HELLUVA YEAR!

Sara Chase enters in her Schmigadoon backpack

Sara Chase

Whoa. Am I in a musical??

EVERYONE

Yeah!

SARA

What is Pink doing here?

PINK

DANCING, SINGING, HOPE PRODUCERS NOTICE!

SARA

I HEAR THEY ONLY CAST YOU IF YOU’RE ON WHITE LOTUS…

PINK

Not tonight! Tonight you’re a leading lady!

SARA

I am?

PINK

You’re Sara Chase! You and your co-star Ana Gasteyer are nominated for Tony Awards!

SARA

We are!? I am?!

I’M IN THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE!

PINK/SARA

THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE!

Bryce Pinkham/Nicholas Christopher/Ruben Santiago-Hudson/ANDRE DESHIELDS

HEY SISTERS, SOUL SISTERS

DON’T FORGET YOUR BROS, SISTERS

LEIOMY MALDONADO & Dylan Mulvaney

HEY SISTERS, ALL SISTERS

PROTECT THE DOLLS, SISTERS

12 DANCERS + SCHMIGADOON, RAGTIME & CATS ENSEMBLES

MORE (MORE) MORE (MORE)

ALECIA MOORE! (MOORE) MOORE! (MOORE)

PINK + 12 DANCERS

GITCHIE GITCHIE Laurie Metcalf

SCHMIGA SCHMIGA DOON DOON DOON (DOON DOON, YEAH)

DANNY RADDY CLIFFE AND RIFF RAFF

LEADING LADY MARMA—

NPH (with PADDINGTON BEAR)

MAR, MAR MAR MAR MAR, MAR MAR MAR MARMALADE!

PINK

No! Maybe next season…

A quieter moment—

PINK

STANDING ON STAGE AT THE TONY AWARDS

TEN-YEAR-OLD ME IS LIKE, OH MY GOD.

THIS AIN’T CHATGPT, THIS AIN’T CLAUDE

THIS IS LIVE! SO I HOPE YOU APPLAUD…

FOR THIS CAST, THE WHOLE TEAM

EVERY KID WITH A DREAM

EVERY LEADING LADY MARMALADE!

EVERYONE YOU CAN IMAGINE FROM EVERY SHOW ENTERS!



PINK DANCERS + SCHMIG/RAG/CATS/LBENS.

ONSTAGE OR BACKSTAGE OR USHERS ON CALL AH (ON CALL)

YOU’RE PART OF THIS ART WE ADORE AH (HEY)

WHETHER YOU’RE RUNNING FOR YEARS WHETHER YOU’RE RUNNING FOR YEARS

OR YOU CLOSED IN THE FALL OR YOU CLOSED IN THE FALL

OR YOU’RE BUSTING YOUR BUTT ON

TOUR!

(TOUR!)

+ LEADING LADY SOLOISTS/2STRANGERS/ROCKY/TITAN

TOUR! (TOUR)

+ NPH/SOUL SISTERS/DOLLS/MEGAN

TOUR!

ALL

IT’S BROADWAY’S BIGGEST NIGHT YES MAMA, C’EST SOIR

BRING YOUR KIDS AND MOTHER-IN-LAW

MAYBE NEXT YEAR THEY’LL GET Lady Gaga, C’EST SOIR

IT’S THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE

WELCOME TO THE TONY AWARDS!!!!

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS