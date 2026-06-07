The Full Lyrics to the 2026 Tony Awards Opening Number
Titled "Leading Lady Marmalade," the song was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick.
The 79th Annual Tony Awards are currently underway and BroadwayWorld can now share the full lyrics to the opening number, performed by host P!nk and approximately 170 performers. Take a look at the full lyrics below!
Titled "Leading Lady Marmalade," the song itself is a take on Lady Marmalade, which P!nk sang on the soundtrack to the Moulin Rouge! film in 2001. The number was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick. Creative consultants for the opening number are Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal. It was arranged by Sam Davis and orchestrated by Charlie Rosen.
With an appearance from oft-time Tony host, Neil Patrick Harris, the show-stopper featured choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, including cameos by everybody from Shaina Taub (in full Ragtime garb) to Megan Thee Stallion's Harold Zidler, who treated viewers to a very cheeky reference to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). P!nk also teased a Broadway transfer of Paddington coming to Broadway next season.
"Leading Lady Marmalade"
BIG ORCHESTRA OVERTURE BUILDUP!
THE CURTAIN RISES ON—
PINK suspended in the air, dressed as Peter Pan
PINK
I’M FLYING, FLYING, FLYING, FLYING!
LOOK AT ME, WAY UP HIGH
SUDDENLY HERE AM I
I’M—
NPH enters and stops the orchestra
NPH: Hey, girl. What are you doing?
(crowd cheers)
NPH: (to audience) Hi. It’s been a minute. (back to PINK) Yeah so what’s happening here?
PINK: I’m the host. I’m doing the big, Tonys opening number!
NPH: Haven’t you heard? The flying twinks are all vampires now.
PINK: I just wanna show how much I love theater even though I've never been on Broadway.
NPH: But you’re PINK, you can do anything.
PINK: But I’m worried some people will wonder why Pink is hosting the Tonys. I just want to make sure everyone knows I’m thrilled to be here and I want my opener to be as “Broadway” as possible.
NPH: And so you went with Peter Pan?
PINK: OK what about this?
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA IS–
NPH: Nope.
PINK: What about–
PINK: ON MY OWN
NPH: No.
PINK PICKS NPH UP WITH HER FEET
PINK: I know, how about this?
*defying gravity riff*
NPH: No. Put me down. Witch, please. Listen. You’re PINK, you’re singular, you’re the best! And so is Broadway! Just do what you do and it’s going to be a great night. Now go change into something more…PINK-like—and let’s get started!
PINK: You’re right Neil. I’ve got this!
PINK scurries off to change.
NPH: Yes! Go be the leading lady we all want you to be! I believe in you!
Neil straight to camera…
NPH: She’s gonna need some help…
BOOM across the stage, spotlight on Deborah Cox
Deborah Cox (as Molly Brown)
HEY SISTER, GO SISTER, SOUL SISTER, FLOW SISTER
BOOM across the stage, spotlight on Ann Harada.
Ann Harada (as Florence Menlove)
HEY SISTER, GO SISTER, SOUL SISTER, GO SISTER
BOOM spotlight on Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub (as Emma Goldman)
HEY SISTER, GO SISTER
SHAINA/DEB/ANN
SOUL SISTER, FLOW SISTER…
Now we’re in it as TWELVE DANCERS rise from the floor…
12 DANCERS + SHAINA/DEB/ANN (music building)
HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, FLOW SISTA
HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, GO SISTA
HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, FLOW
HERE’S YOUR LEADING LADY MARMALADE…
PINK APPEARS IN A FABULOUS NEW COSTUME!
PINK
IT’S THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE!
Hello Radio City….how you feeling’?! This is how P!NK hosts the Tony Awards!
WE LOVE WHEN A DIVA LIGHTS UP OLD BROADWAY
STRUTTIN’ HER STUFF WITH SOME STYLE
SO…“HELLO HEY SHO–YOU WANNA GIVE IT A GO?”
Shoshana Bean
TONYS, WE’RE ABOUT TO GET WILD!
PINK
DON’TCHU WORRY THERE’S MORE LEADING LADIES IN STORE
Marla Mindelle (as Celine)
CELINE’S GONNA BELT ON A BOAT (OH YEAH)
PINK
WE’LL HAVE GLAMOUR AND GLITZ
Christiani Pitts
AND Christiani Pitts!
PINK/SHOSHANA/MARLA/CHRISTIANI
SO DON’TCHA DON’TCHA TOUCH THAT REMOTE!
PINK/SHOSHANA/MARLA/CHRISTIANI + 12 DANCERS
GITCHIE, GITCHIE, Leslie Manville
GITCHIE, GITCHIE, Carrie Coon
PINK
PHENOMENAL NOMS FILL YOUR PLAYBILL
PINK/SHOSHANA/MARLA/CHRISTIANI + 12 DANCERS
IT’S GIVING LEADING LADY MARMALADE
Marla Mindelle (as Celine)
Shall we go for it?!!!
PINK/SHO/MARLA/CHRISTIANI + 12 DANCERS
LIBERATION PROOF BECKY SHAW, CE SOIR
Rose Byrne AND KELLI O’HARA
HALF THESE NOMS HAVE PLAYED ELPHABA, CE SOIR
Whitney Leavitt
LET’S DANCE LIKE TIKTOK MOMS FROM UTAH
PINK
Stephanie Hsu, Rachel Dratch, WHAT A MATCH, STEALING SCENES
NICHELLE AND CAISSIE BROUGHT “RAG” BACK ON THE BOARDS
Hannah Cruz
SOME LEADING LADIES ARE REIGNING AS TRUE CHESS QUEENS
Lea Michele (suddenly appearing)
AND WE DON’T DO IT FOR THE AWARDS!
PINK/HANNAH/LEA + 12 DANCERS
GITCHIE, GITCHIE, Betsy Aidem
SQUIBBY SQUIBBY SQUIBBY JUNE
June Squibb
ALL THE PARTS I PLAYED—I SLAYED EM
PINK/HANNAH/LEA + 12 DANCERS
LEADING LADY MARMA
+ RAGTIME ENSEMBLE
LA LA LA LA LA
LITTLE BOY
In 2026, the Tony Awards were hosted south of New Rochelle, at the corner of 50th street and the Avenue of the Americas.
12 DANCERS + RAGTIME ENSEMBLE
LA LA LA LA LA
LITTLE BOY
The lyrics to Lady Marmalade were rewritten for the occasion, for Pink was hosting. And it was determined the rhythm and poetry portion of the song would be performed by Megan, a Stallion from Thee…
Megan Thee Stallion enters carried by two hunks.
Megan Thee Stallion
The theater is Mother’s domain!
They put her down.
MEGAN
Thanks gentleman. I don’t know those guys.
They were just two strangers carrying some CAKE.
WE COME THROUGH WITH A BOLD SET OF NOMINEES
FROM THE NEW TO THE OLD DEUTERONOMIES
TONIGHT WE’RE RIGHT WHERE WE WANNA BE
CELEBRATE COMMUNITY IN THIS ECONOMY
‘CAUSE WHETHER YOU WIN OR WHETHER YOU LOSE
WE’RE ALL BADASS CHICKS FROM THE MOULIN ROUGE!
MEGAN / CHASITY MOORE
WE PROVED REVIVALS AIN’T RELICS AT ALL
ROCKY HORROR ENSEMBLE
ROCKY HORROR PSYCHEDELICS
CATS ENSEMBLE
AND THE JELLICLE BALL
PINK
WE GOT HIGH WIRE VAMPIRES
PINK + LOST BOYS
GLAM GOTH EVIL
PINK
LOST BOYS IN HARNESSES
ALI
AND NOT AT THE EAGLE
PINK
JACK AND ROSE FROZE BUT THEY’RE SINGIN’ THE HITS
ON THE TITANIQUE
+ TITANIQUE CAST MEMBERS
AS THE ICEBERG SPLITS
PINK
Susannah Flood IN A MEMORY PLAY
MARYLOUISE AND THE
+ 12 DANCERS
H! O! A!
PINK
SOME SHOWS WE WERE STOIC IN, SOME WE WERE FLASHY IN
GOT Aya Cash AND A DASH OF KARDASHIAN
JOE TURNER’S GONE BUT TARAJI’S HERE
MINDELLE, GRIZABELLA IT’S A HELLUVA YEAR!
Sara Chase enters in her Schmigadoon backpack
Sara Chase
Whoa. Am I in a musical??
EVERYONE
Yeah!
SARA
What is Pink doing here?
PINK
DANCING, SINGING, HOPE PRODUCERS NOTICE!
SARA
I HEAR THEY ONLY CAST YOU IF YOU’RE ON WHITE LOTUS…
PINK
Not tonight! Tonight you’re a leading lady!
SARA
I am?
PINK
You’re Sara Chase! You and your co-star Ana Gasteyer are nominated for Tony Awards!
SARA
We are!? I am?!
I’M IN THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE!
PINK/SARA
THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE!
Bryce Pinkham/Nicholas Christopher/Ruben Santiago-Hudson/ANDRE DESHIELDS
HEY SISTERS, SOUL SISTERS
DON’T FORGET YOUR BROS, SISTERS
LEIOMY MALDONADO & Dylan Mulvaney
HEY SISTERS, ALL SISTERS
PROTECT THE DOLLS, SISTERS
12 DANCERS + SCHMIGADOON, RAGTIME & CATS ENSEMBLES
MORE (MORE) MORE (MORE)
ALECIA MOORE! (MOORE) MOORE! (MOORE)
PINK + 12 DANCERS
GITCHIE GITCHIE Laurie Metcalf
SCHMIGA SCHMIGA DOON DOON DOON (DOON DOON, YEAH)
DANNY RADDY CLIFFE AND RIFF RAFF
LEADING LADY MARMA—
NPH (with PADDINGTON BEAR)
MAR, MAR MAR MAR MAR, MAR MAR MAR MARMALADE!
PINK
No! Maybe next season…
A quieter moment—
PINK
STANDING ON STAGE AT THE TONY AWARDS
TEN-YEAR-OLD ME IS LIKE, OH MY GOD.
THIS AIN’T CHATGPT, THIS AIN’T CLAUDE
THIS IS LIVE! SO I HOPE YOU APPLAUD…
FOR THIS CAST, THE WHOLE TEAM
EVERY KID WITH A DREAM
EVERY LEADING LADY MARMALADE!
EVERYONE YOU CAN IMAGINE FROM EVERY SHOW ENTERS!
PINK DANCERS + SCHMIG/RAG/CATS/LBENS.
ONSTAGE OR BACKSTAGE OR USHERS ON CALL AH (ON CALL)
YOU’RE PART OF THIS ART WE ADORE AH (HEY)
WHETHER YOU’RE RUNNING FOR YEARS WHETHER YOU’RE RUNNING FOR YEARS
OR YOU CLOSED IN THE FALL OR YOU CLOSED IN THE FALL
OR YOU’RE BUSTING YOUR BUTT ON
TOUR!
(TOUR!)
+ LEADING LADY SOLOISTS/2STRANGERS/ROCKY/TITAN
TOUR! (TOUR)
+ NPH/SOUL SISTERS/DOLLS/MEGAN
TOUR!
ALL
IT’S BROADWAY’S BIGGEST NIGHT YES MAMA, C’EST SOIR
BRING YOUR KIDS AND MOTHER-IN-LAW
MAYBE NEXT YEAR THEY’LL GET Lady Gaga, C’EST SOIR
IT’S THE LEADING LADY MARMALADE
WELCOME TO THE TONY AWARDS!!!!
Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS
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