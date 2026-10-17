Exclusive: Goodspeed's ANNIE Rehearses 'Hard Knock Life' With Laiken Jules, Emily Skinner & More

Watch Emily Skinner, Laiken Jules, and the cast of Goodspeed Musicals' 50th anniversary production of ANNIE in rehearsal before performances begin in later this month. Check out an exclusive video of the cast rehearsing "Hard Knock Life."

The video also features Anjali Roa (Molly), Sadie Jean Williams (Pepper), Skyla Joy Ward (Duffy), Adalyn Bickley (July), Issa Gonzalez (Tessie), and Ava J. Fernandez (Kate).

The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., from Oct. 30 to Dec. 27.

Leapin' Lizards! The musical that stole America's heart comes home to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the stage where it all began! With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks. This dazzling new production bursts with joy and timeless songs like “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” You can bet your bottom dollar—it's the can't-miss event of the season!

Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, who also directed the original Broadway production. It is based on “Little Orphan Annie” by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Oliver Warbucks will be played by Christopher Swan (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors). Grace Farrell will be played by Julia Nicole Hunter. Rooster will be played by Rhett Guter (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie). Lily will be played by Kelly Berman (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, Gypsy, The Music Man, Oklahoma!).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 11 Hrs 29 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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