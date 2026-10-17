Exclusive: Goodspeed's ANNIE Rehearses 'Hard Knock Life' With Laiken Jules, Emily Skinner & More
The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return 50 years later.
Watch Emily Skinner, Laiken Jules, and the cast of Goodspeed Musicals' 50th anniversary production of ANNIE in rehearsal before performances begin in later this month. Check out an exclusive video of the cast rehearsing "Hard Knock Life."
The video also features Anjali Roa (Molly), Sadie Jean Williams (Pepper), Skyla Joy Ward (Duffy), Adalyn Bickley (July), Issa Gonzalez (Tessie), and Ava J. Fernandez (Kate).
The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., from Oct. 30 to Dec. 27.
Leapin' Lizards! The musical that stole America's heart comes home to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the stage where it all began! With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks. This dazzling new production bursts with joy and timeless songs like “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” You can bet your bottom dollar—it's the can't-miss event of the season!
Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, who also directed the original Broadway production. It is based on “Little Orphan Annie” by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Oliver Warbucks will be played by Christopher Swan (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors). Grace Farrell will be played by Julia Nicole Hunter. Rooster will be played by Rhett Guter (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie). Lily will be played by Kelly Berman (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, Gypsy, The Music Man, Oklahoma!).
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