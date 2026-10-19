Calgary Opera Drops Tosca Singer For Bringing Palestinian Flag On Stage

Calgary Opera has removed bass Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega from the remainder of its run of Tosca after he displayed a Palestinian flag during the curtain call of the production’s opening night on October 16. Another artist will take over the role of Angelotti for the rest of the engagement.

“During the October 16 opening-night performance of Tosca, a cast member displayed a flag during the curtain call. This action was unexpected and unauthorized,” the company said in a statement. “Individual political protest contravenes not only company policy, but also our responsibility to create a more connected, caring, and civil society through shared artistic experiences. We recognize that this moment may have affected the audience, as well as cast members, crew, orchestral musicians, and Jubilee staff, in different ways, and we regret any discomfort and distress it caused.”

The statement continued, “We have addressed this matter directly with the cast member and reinforced our expectations with the cast and production team. Our commitment is to provide a welcoming and respectful environment for our artists, audiences, and community. The role of Angelotti will be performed by another artist for the remaining performances. We thank everyone who joined us for opening night and look forward to welcoming audiences to the remaining performances of Tosca.”

Sanchez-Ortega responded on social media. “I have been informed that I have been removed from further performances of Tosca with the Calgary Opera following my display of the Palestinian flag during curtain call. I have no regret. This is the state of cultural institutions in Canada,” he wrote. “I was informed that financial threats had been made against Calgary Opera. I hold no resentment. After the theatre, (political or otherwise) we all have to go home, and look at ourselves in the mirror. It was my honor to play the role of Angelotti, an escaped political prisoner.”

Sanchez-Ortega was born in Montreal and graduated from The Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music. He is a member of Calgary Opera’s McPhee Artist Development Program. The company’s website lists him in roles across its 2026/27 season, including Cinderella, Otello, and The Pied Piper. The company has not said whether its decision extends beyond Tosca.

Calgary Opera’s Tosca runs through October 24 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Artistic Director Jonathan Brandani conducts and Joshua Borths directs. Maria Natale stars in the title role, with David Esteban as Cavaradossi and Boaz Daniel as Scarpia.

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