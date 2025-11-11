 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More

Nov. 11, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another jam-packed day on BroadwayWorld, where we’re celebrating opening nights, showstopping performances, and star-studded events both on and off the stage. The Queen of Versailles has officially taken the throne at the St. James Theatre—get your royal fix with opening night coverage and highlights featuring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham (watch the cast in action). Shoshana Bean made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall and we’ve got exclusive video highlights you won’t want to miss! Plus, join Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and the star-filled crowd at the London premiere of Wicked: For Good (watch the premiere) and catch up on the latest viral parodies and more must-watch clips. Whether you’re here for red carpet glitz, industry shake-ups like Debbie Allen taking the helm of a new Maya Angelou play, or a first look at documentary trailers with stage legends (Helen Mirren, David Hyde Pierce & more), we’ve got a front row seat waiting for you. Let’s dive into today’s biggest stories!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 13
Oedipus opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway
 
The Front Page
Video: THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Celebrates Opening Night

New Yorkers needn't travel all the way to France to get a taste of Versailles this Broadway season. That's because The Queen of Versailles, has made its royal entrance at the St. James Theatre, led by Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth. Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company.
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Makes Carnegie Hall Solo Debut- Watch Highlights

Just last week, Broadway superstar and Tony nominee Shoshana Bean made her solo debut at one of New York City's most iconic venues- Carnegie Hall. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive highlights from inside the special night in this video!
Video: Watch Highlights From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES With Kristin Chenoweth

Watch new video footage of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway, starring Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. The new footage shows the cast in action, with Chenoweth performing 'This Is Not the Way.'

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Watch the London Premiere for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
by Josh Sharpe
Check out the live stream for the London premiere of Wicked: For Good, with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum all in attendance.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Randy Rainbow Aims at Trump With Chappell Roan Parody
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow is taking aim at Donald Trump with a parody of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” The new video begins with Rainbow as a journalist reporting on Trump's latest moves.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Helen Mirren, David Hyde Pierce, and More in Trailer for THIS ORDINARY THING Doc
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for This Ordinary Thing, a new documentary from Emmy-winning filmmaker Nick Davis featuring the voices of many stage alums like Helen Mirren, Joanna Gleason, Kelli O'Hara, David Hyde Pierce, and more.. (more...)

Video: Ethan Slater Becomes 'Marcel' in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Single tickets are now on sale for Classic Stage Company's World Premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet. Check out a new video of Ethan Slater as 'Marcel Marceau.'. (more...)

Video: Ryan McCartan Takes Final Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY
by Michael Major
Ryan McCartan took his final bow in The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Sunday, November 9. After his final show, director Marc Bruni spoke to the audience about McCartan's final show. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Behind the Scenes of WICKED: FOR GOOD with Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James
by Josh Sharpe
In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, Ozians are taken behind the scenes on the set of the film with stars Bowen Yang and Brownyn James. The two performers can be seen preparing to rehearse and perform one of the musical numbers in the movie. Watch it now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Friends and Supporters of The Old Vic Gather to Celebrate New Backstage Building
by Stephi Wild
Last week, Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and Executive Director Laura Stevenson marked the opening of Backstage — a new creative hub next door to the historic theatre on Waterloo Road. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Wild Door Theater's SMOKEFALL Now Playing at Theater Wit
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Wild Door Theater has launched its inaugural production, Smokefall, now playing, by Noah Haidle and directed by Andrew Gallant, at Theater Wit. See photos here!. (more...)
 
 
Industry Insights
Debbie Allen to Direct MAYA ANGELOU, PHENOMENAL WOMAN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Debbie Allen will direct Angelica Chéri’s Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou—a play with music that will be the first and only stage production about the iconic figure.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Leadership Changes in Opera Large and Small
by Alex Freeman
This week’s roundup highlights major leadership changes, funding shifts, and renewed investment in the performing arts. OPERA America has named Michael J. Bobbitt as its next President & CEO, while Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS announced $1.5 million in emergency food grants nationwide. In New York, The Joyce Theater Foundation received a landmark $15 million gift, and Broadway productions prepare to take the stage at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Regionally, Chicago’s cultural department faces a proposed budget reduction, Theatre Washington released a new industry impact report, and Houston Grand Opera appointed James Gaffigan as its next Music Director. Meanwhile, in the UK, opera and arts education take center stage with efforts to broaden access and strengthen creative learning.. (more...)
MOONSHINE & MISTLETOE (An Appalachian Christmas Celebration) Album Out Now
by Stephi Wild
Originally conceived by DJ Salisbury and Larry Moore, Moonshine & Mistletoe (An Appalachian Christmas Celebration) features a score woven from the authentic, hauntingly beautiful music of Appalachian mountain folk.. (more...)
Johnny G. Lloyd Joins Meghan Finn as Newly Appointed Co-Artistic Director of The Tank
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Johnny G. Lloyd will join Meghan Finn, both as Artistic Directors of The Tank. Lloyd has served as The Tank’s Director of Artistic Development for the past 5 years, working closely with Finn and Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice.. (more...)
Ford’s Theatre Names Sarah J. Wilber as Director of Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ford’s Theatre Society has appointed Sarah J. Wilber as Director of Development. Wilber will oversee all development operations for Ford’s Theatre, including major gifts, institutional giving, membership, corporate partnerships and special events.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson, in a co-production with The Civilians, is now open. Read the reviews here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Sets November Digital Release
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss of the Spider Woman, the 2025 adaptation of the Broadway musical, will arrive on digital platforms on November 11, 2025. The digital release will retail for $14.99 in standard definition and $19.99 in high definition. . (more...)
MASQUERADE to Launch Lotto 666, Pre-Show In-Person Lottery
by Chloe Rabinowitz
For a limited time, Masquerade is launching Lotto 666, a pre-show in-person lottery featuring special guests from the Phantom of the Opera universe, offering Phans the chance to win $66.60 tickets to the show.. (more...)
LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Extends at Radio City Music Hall
by Stephi Wild
The Radio City Music Hall engagement of the world tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR has extended by one week due to demand. . (more...)
Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker Will Bring GRAVITY Tour Around the UK
by Stephi Wild
West End and Broadway legends Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker will be taking Gravity on tour around the UK, bringing energy, talent and fun to five cities up and down the country.. (more...)
Disney's HERCULES Extends; Leslie Beehann Joins The Muses
by Stephi Wild
Hercules will extend its run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 18 July 2026 due to public demand. Leslie Beehann will join the cast to play Calliope from 8 December.. (more...)
Wicked Witch's Hat From THE WIZARD OF OZ Going Up for Auction
by Josh Sharpe
The iconic black hat, worn by Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, will be auctioned off on December 9th as part of a Hollywood auction in December. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Every day's like an open door!"

- Hairspray

