Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another jam-packed day on BroadwayWorld, where we’re celebrating opening nights, showstopping performances, and star-studded events both on and off the stage. The Queen of Versailles has officially taken the throne at the St. James Theatre—get your royal fix with opening night coverage and highlights featuring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham (watch the cast in action). Shoshana Bean made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall and we’ve got exclusive video highlights you won’t want to miss! Plus, join Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and the star-filled crowd at the London premiere of Wicked: For Good (watch the premiere) and catch up on the latest viral parodies and more must-watch clips. Whether you’re here for red carpet glitz, industry shake-ups like Debbie Allen taking the helm of a new Maya Angelou play, or a first look at documentary trailers with stage legends (Helen Mirren, David Hyde Pierce & more), we’ve got a front row seat waiting for you. Let’s dive into today’s biggest stories!
Video: THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Celebrates Opening Night
New Yorkers needn't travel all the way to France to get a taste of Versailles this Broadway season. That's because The Queen of Versailles, has made its royal entrance at the St. James Theatre, led by Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth. Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company.
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Makes Carnegie Hall Solo Debut- Watch Highlights
Just last week, Broadway superstar and Tony nominee Shoshana Bean made her solo debut at one of New York City's most iconic venues- Carnegie Hall. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive highlights from inside the special night in this video!
Video: Watch Highlights From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES With Kristin Chenoweth
Watch new video footage of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway, starring Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. The new footage shows the cast in action, with Chenoweth performing 'This Is Not the Way.'
| Video: Watch the London Premiere for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
by Josh Sharpe
Check out the live stream for the London premiere of Wicked: For Good, with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum all in attendance.. (more...)
| Video: Randy Rainbow Aims at Trump With Chappell Roan Parody
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow is taking aim at Donald Trump with a parody of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” The new video begins with Rainbow as a journalist reporting on Trump's latest moves.. (more...)
Video: Helen Mirren, David Hyde Pierce, and More in Trailer for THIS ORDINARY THING Doc
Video: Ethan Slater Becomes 'Marcel' in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
Video: Ryan McCartan Takes Final Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY
by Michael Major
Ryan McCartan took his final bow in The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Sunday, November 9. After his final show, director Marc Bruni spoke to the audience about McCartan's final show. Watch the video!. (more...)
Video: Behind the Scenes of WICKED: FOR GOOD with Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James
| Photos: Friends and Supporters of The Old Vic Gather to Celebrate New Backstage Building
by Stephi Wild
Last week, Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and Executive Director Laura Stevenson marked the opening of Backstage — a new creative hub next door to the historic theatre on Waterloo Road. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Wild Door Theater's SMOKEFALL Now Playing at Theater Wit
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Wild Door Theater has launched its inaugural production, Smokefall, now playing, by Noah Haidle and directed by Andrew Gallant, at Theater Wit. See photos here!. (more...)
