LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Extends at Radio City Music Hall

The Radio City Music Hall engagement of the world tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR has extended by one week due to demand. Radio City Music Hall will be the singular North American engagement in 2026. The production will play a limited engagement from Thursday, July 23 now through Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Following a record-breaking two-year run since its opening in Belfast in September 2024, with over 1-million tickets sold worldwide so far, the new dates will mark the end of the official 40th anniversary celebrations of the world’s longest-running musical. Les Misérables last played on Broadway in 2016 and the London production has just entered its 41st year at the Sondheim Theatre.

Full casting is to be announced soon.

About The Show

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Having opened to acclaim in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, playing to packed houses across 30 cities and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia and Japan. The tour is currently playing its sold-out season in Shanghai, the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released, then will head onto Manila and Singapore where the response has already been phenomenal, before returning to Europe.

LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR was developed from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End and the legendary 25th Anniversary performance at The O2. It features an extraordinary new design specifically created for larger venues and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a never-before-seen scale, led by an internationally lauded company and orchestra.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world.

How to Get Tickets

American Express is providing Card Members access to a special presale for the additional performances, available for purchase HERE starting Wednesday, November 12 at 10AM ET through Thursday, November 13 at 10PM, before the general public on-sale. Additional presales will be available beginning Thursday, November 13 at 10AM ET. General on-sale for the added week will begin Friday, November 14 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster. Tickets for July 23rd through August 2nd are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For groups of 9 or more, please email group.sales@msg.com.