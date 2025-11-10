Debbie Allen to Direct MAYA ANGELOU, PHENOMENAL WOMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Debbie Allen will direct Angelica Chéri’s Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou—a play with music that will be the first and only stage production about the iconic figure. Exploring and deepening the legend and legacy of Dr. Angelou’s impact on the world, the production continues its developmental process with sights set on a premiere timed to Dr. Angelou’s centennial year, 2028.

Learn more about Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou, which had its world premiere in the spring of 2021 at the North Carolina Black Repertory Company HERE.

Dr. Angelou’s influence is not only enduring, but also expanding. Her more than 30 books have sold in the millions worldwide, continue to be bookstore favorites and remain required reading in schools and universities around the globe. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, her first book, has been translated into over 30 languages and continues to chart annually among modern literary classics. Random House, her longtime publisher, continues to grow the Angelou catalog, including new releases such as a 2024 journal inspired by her writings, and the estate participates in a wide range of educational initiatives and licensing agreements that continue to extend her reach to new generations. Her words remain embedded in contemporary culture: Simone Biles carries an Angelou quote tattooed over her heart, Beyonce invoked her inspiring quotations in both the documentary film Homecoming and its trailer, and the list of institutions named in her honor is ever-expanding. In addition to reciting her original poem On The Pulse of Morning for President Clinton’s 1993 inauguration and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, as well as more than 50 honorary degrees, Pulitzer and Tony nominations, and three Grammy Awards, Angelou became the first Black woman ever featured on United States coinage, a 2022 quarter—further cementing her place in American history. Across literature, music, education, public policy, and social justice, the Maya Angelou legacy and brand continue to grow in cultural relevance, market strength, and emotional impact worldwide.

About Debbie Allen

Ms. Allen, a BFA graduate of Howard University in Theater and Classical Greek Studies, holds five honorary Doctorate degrees, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was named a Kennedy Center honoree, and is an award-winning director/choreographer who has choreographed the Academy Awards a record ten times. On November 16th, she will receive the Honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement for her career of longstanding gifts to the entertainment industry. Her other honors include the Golden Globe, a Drama Desk Award, five Emmy Awards, ten Image Awards, and two Tony Award nominations. She is currently an executive producer, director, and featured actor on TV’s long running Grey’s Anatomy.

Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou is co-commissioned by Corstoria LLC and J. Todd Harris Productions, Inc. with North Carolina Black Repertory Company and was originally produced at North Carolina Black Repertory Company (Jackie Alexander, producing artistic director). Rounding out the lead producing team are Jameson Rich of Corstoria, and Marc Marcum and Thomas Pettinelli of J. Todd Harris Productions.

For details and future updates regarding Maya Angelou, Phenomenal Woman, please visit www.phenomenalwomanplay.com.