Video: Helen Mirren, David Hyde Pierce, and More in Trailer for THIS ORDINARY THING Doc

The official trailer has been released for This Ordinary Thing, a new documentary from Emmy-winning filmmaker Nick Davis. It will be released on December 5 (Cinema Village, NYC) with a theatrical rollout and VOD Release to follow.

This Ordinary Thing tells the story of non-Jews who helped save Jewish people across Europe during the Holocaust. The film combines never-before-seen archival footage with the testimonies of over forty different people who, working independently and at great risk to themselves and their families, saved thousands of Jewish strangers from almost certain death.

The film intends to be a "timely reminder of the pockets of goodness that can rise in a sea of evil: everyday people helping others who were 'different' from them." None of the people featured in the film thought of themselves as heroes. And yet the film causes viewers to ask themselves, “What would I have done?”

This Ordinary Thing features the voices of many prominent stage and screen stars, performing excerpts translated from the original transcripts. The cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Jeannie Berlin, Eric Bogosian, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Camp, Carrie Coon, Hope Davis, Stephen Fry, Joanna Gleason, Marcia Gay Harden, Mamie Gummer, Harry Hadden-Paton, Jeremy Irons, Bill Irwin, Louisa Jacobson, Kasia Koleczek, Anna Krippa, Stephen Lang, John Leguizamo, Donal Logue, Kelly MacDonald, Helen Mirren, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Martha Plimpton, Lily Rabe, Rufus Sewell, J. Smith-Cameron, David Strathairn, and Lily Tomlin.

The cast has collectively amassed five Oscars (and over twenty nominations), over sixty Emmy nominations, and over twenty-five Tony nominations in their careers. The movie is executive produced by Albert M. Tapper (Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy) with a score by Tony-Award-winner Adam Guettel, composer of The Light in the Piazza, Floyd Collins, and numerous other stage and screen productions.