Video: Watch the London Premiere for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

On November 10, Wicked: For Good will hold its official UK premiere in London, with stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum all in attendance. Check out the live stream for the event, beginning at 9:30 am PT/12:30 pm ET/5:30 pm GMT.

London marks the third stop on the Wicked: For Good world tour, having previously premiered the film in São Paulo on Nov. 4 and Paris on Nov. 7. Their final two stops will take place in Singapore (Nov. 13) and New York (Nov. 17).

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.