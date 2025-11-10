Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Makes Carnegie Hall Solo Debut- Watch Highlights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, Broadway superstar and Tony nominee Shoshana Bean made her solo debut at one of New York City's most iconic venues- Carnegie Hall. During the big night she sang songs from Broadway and pop music alike, even previewing music from her new album, Only Smoke.

Bean is a Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony-nominated powerhouse, most recently captivating audiences in Alicia Keys’s musical Hell’s Kitchen. Her critically acclaimed portrayal of Jersey earned her Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominations. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. A celebrated force on Broadway, Shoshana made history as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and later took on the role of Jenna in Waitress. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and starred in Songs for a New World as part of the City Center Encores! series. Her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl earned her an IRNE Award, while her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway production of Beaches garnered a Jeff Award nomination.

Special guests included Grammy-winning musician and Broadway star Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of Waitress; and two of Bean’s close collaborators: multi-Tony Award–winning composer Jason Robert Brown; and singer, guitarist, and bestselling songwriter David Ryan Harris. Iconic drummer and music producer Steve Jordan served as music director.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive highlights from inside the special night here!