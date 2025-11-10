MASQUERADE to Launch Lotto 666, Pre-Show In-Person Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For a limited time, Masquerade is launching Lotto 666, a pre-show in-person lottery featuring special guests from the Phantom of the Opera universe, offering Phans the chance to win $66.60 tickets to the show.

Lotto 666 will make its debut on Sunday, November 16, with entries opening and activities beginning at 5:00 pm. To be the first to find out about the special guests joining the event and other future updates about Lotto 666, sign the Phantom’s Ledger at http://www.masqueradenyc.com.

In addition to Lotto 666, Masquerade has created the Black Tie Standby Line, offering a limited number of $170 tickets to each performance, subject to availability from any returned or canceled tickets. Standby ticket sales will commence an hour prior to the start of each performance, beginning Wednesday, November 12. Standby hopefuls are reminded that attending in proper attire is essential to the Masquerade experience, and is required in order to join the Black Tie Standby Line.

“It’s been extraordinary to experience how whole-heartedly fans and audiences have accepted the show’s invitation,” said producer and co-conceiver Randy Weiner. “Audience members are a vital part of this groundbreaking production, and we’re thrilled to give people even more ways to join the Masquerade – as long as they follow the Phantom’s instructions!”

Lotto 666 will commence at the venue at 5:00 pm this Sunday, November 16, exclusively for in-person entries. Lottery winners will be selected at 6:00 pm, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets at the audacious and auspicious price of $66.60. The Black Tie Standby line will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with tickets available for $170 each pending availability.

This news follows the recent announcement that matinees of Masquerade will now allow audiences ages 13 and above.