Video: Ryan McCartan Takes Final Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ryan McCartan took his final bow in The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Sunday, November 9. After his final show, director Marc Bruni spoke to the audience about McCartan's final show.

"You came into this process with an open heart and a desire to make this part your own. You have dreamed Gatsby‘s impossible dream every night with intelligence and wit and heart and sarcasm and pathos and a voice that just about brings the house down every night. Thank you for all of it."

Starting tonight, November 10, Jeremy Jordan will return as Jay Gatsby in the hit Broadway musical. Jordan originated the role of Jay Gatsby when the production opened on Broadway in April 2024. He played the role through Sunday, January 19, 2025 before taking on his Tony-nominated performance in Floyd Collins.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby , a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.