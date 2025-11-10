Wicked Witch's Hat From THE WIZARD OF OZ Going Up for Auction

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for Wicked: For Good's arrival in theaters next week, an iconic piece of Ozian history will soon be available to one lucky bidder.

The iconic black hat, worn by Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, will be auctioned off on December 9th as part of a Hollywood and Entertainment Auction from Heritage Auctions. Other Wizard of Oz items in the collection include Judy Garland’s red rehearsal slipper and a cast-signed edition of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Designed by Adrian Adolph Greenburg (who went by Gilbert Adrian professionally), the now-famous hat is made from black wool and measures 13.75" high, with the brim spanning 19.5" in diameter, extending 6.75" at the front and 5.75" at the rear. This version also has its original 22" elastic chinstrap, used to keep the hat secure during flying sequences. The hat was originally acquired in 1970 from David Weisz, owner of The David Weisz Co.

Bidding for the Witch's hat begins at $100,000, though it is expected to sell for several million dollars. A previous version of the hat, from collector Michael Shaw, sold for $2.93 million in 2024. Dorothy's Ruby Slippers were also auctioned by Heritage last year, selling for a record $28 million.

This now-classic musical film, The Wizard of Oz, stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. What begins in dull black-and-white soon becomes a Technicolor extravaganza as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away to the colorful world of Oz.

In Wicked, Cynthia Erivo wears her own version of the hat as Elphaba, designed by Oscar-winning Paul Tazewell. Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.