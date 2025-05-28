Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Graham Phillips to Reunite with Elizabeth Gillies in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Filmmaker and star of stage and screen Graham Phillips will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Photos: REDWOOD Duo Idina Menzel and Tina Landau Honored At New Dramatists Luncheon

by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

New Dramatists honored Tina Landau, an award-winning playwright, lyricist, and director (Redwood, Floyd Collins, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Redwood, Wicked, Rent) at its recent spring gala! Check out photos from the event!

How to Nail Your Next Self-Tape Audition

by Spencer Glass

Nailing a self-tape audition is kind of like making a good cup of coffee: it takes the right ingredients, a little know-how, and just the right touch. Whatever the project might be, it can feel a bit nerve-wracking, and also maybe a tad awkward as you're most likely in your home. Let’s walk through how to navigate a self-tape that you'll feel proud of.. (more...)

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The seven-time Tony Award-nominated production of John Proctor is the Villain has extended its run at the Booth Theatre on Broadway. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Orfeh Will Make West End Debut in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL; Lead Cast Revealed

by Stephi Wild

The lead cast has been revealed for the West End premiere of Burlesque the Musical, the new musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. The musical will begin performances at the Savoy Theatre in July.. (more...)

Montego Glover Will Lead GYPSY For One Week During Audra McDonald's Vacation

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will star as “Rose” in the Broadway revival of Gypsy on Broadway, during Audra McDonald's vacation for one week this summer. Learn more here!. (more...)

Former West End MATILDA Will Play Hermione in New HARRY POTTER Series

by Joshua Wright

The HBO Original Harry Potter series has cast Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton - best known for playing Matilda in the West End—as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Production is set to begin this summer.. (more...)

Olivia Rodrigo Would ‘Love’ to Do Broadway: 'I'm Up for the Challenge'

by Michael Major

Olivia Rodrigo on Broadway? She's up for the challenge! The former High School Musical series star and Grammy-winner has shared that she would 'love' to star on Broadway, sharing her admiration for theater workers who deliver eight shows a week.. (more...)

Bowen Yang Says WICKED: FOR GOOD Will Leave Audiences 'Emotionally Wrecked'

by Josh Sharpe

With the debut of the Wicked: For Good trailer right around the corner, Pfannee actor Bowen Yang had teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated conclusion of the two-part adaptation. . (more...)

No Guarantees Productions Takes Over Astor Place Theater, Former Home of BLUE MAN GROUP

by Stephi Wild

Following the closing of Blue Man Group after 34 years, Astor Place Theater is being taken over by No Guarantees Productions. Learn more about what this means for the future of the theater!. (more...)

