Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 28, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 28, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Graham Phillips to Reunite with Elizabeth Gillies in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Filmmaker and star of stage and screen Graham Phillips will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)


 

Video: Natalie Venetia Belcon's Stars Are In Alignment
by Joey Mervis
Watch as Natalie chats more about the incredible woman she is portraying, why being back on Broadway feels so good, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!


 

Photos: REDWOOD Duo Idina Menzel and Tina Landau Honored At New Dramatists Luncheon
by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
New Dramatists honored Tina Landau, an award-winning playwright, lyricist, and director (Redwood, Floyd Collins, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Redwood, Wicked, Rent) at its recent spring gala! Check out photos from the event!

How to Nail Your Next Self-Tape Audition
by Spencer Glass
Nailing a self-tape audition is kind of like making a good cup of coffee: it takes the right ingredients, a little know-how, and just the right touch. Whatever the project might be, it can feel a bit nerve-wracking, and also maybe a tad awkward as you're most likely in your home. Let’s walk through how to navigate a self-tape that you'll feel proud of.. (more...

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The seven-time Tony Award-nominated production of John Proctor is the Villain has extended its run at the Booth Theatre on Broadway. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...

Orfeh Will Make West End Debut in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL; Lead Cast Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The lead cast has been revealed for the West End premiere of Burlesque the Musical, the new musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. The musical will begin performances at the Savoy Theatre in July.. (more...)

Montego Glover Will Lead GYPSY For One Week During Audra McDonald's Vacation
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will star as “Rose” in the Broadway revival of Gypsy on Broadway, during Audra McDonald's vacation for one week this summer. Learn more here!. (more...

Former West End MATILDA Will Play Hermione in New HARRY POTTER Series
by Joshua Wright
The HBO Original Harry Potter series has cast Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton - best known for playing Matilda in the West End—as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Production is set to begin this summer.. (more...)

Olivia Rodrigo Would ‘Love’ to Do Broadway: 'I'm Up for the Challenge'
by Michael Major
Olivia Rodrigo on Broadway? She's up for the challenge! The former High School Musical series star and Grammy-winner has shared that she would 'love' to star on Broadway, sharing her admiration for theater workers who deliver eight shows a week.. (more...)

Bowen Yang Says WICKED: FOR GOOD Will Leave Audiences 'Emotionally Wrecked'
by Josh Sharpe
With the debut of the Wicked: For Good trailer right around the corner, Pfannee actor Bowen Yang had teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated conclusion of the two-part adaptation.  . (more...)

No Guarantees Productions Takes Over Astor Place Theater, Former Home of BLUE MAN GROUP
by Stephi Wild
Following the closing of Blue Man Group after 34 years, Astor Place Theater is being taken over by No Guarantees Productions. Learn more about what this means for the future of the theater!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Tomorrow, spring will come and then,
there will be blue skies, my friend.
Bright eyes and laughter."

- Groundhog Day the Musical
