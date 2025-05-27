Former West End MATILDA Will Play Hermione in New HARRY POTTER Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO has announced the lead cast for its highly anticipated Harry Potter television series. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley. The casting follows a global search that saw over 30,000 actors audition for the three iconic roles since open calls began last fall.

Arabella Stanton previously played the title role in Matilda: The Musical on London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. Dominic McLaughlin’s recent credits include the upcoming Sky comedy Grow, and the series marks Alastair Stout’s first major role.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The series will also feature John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Francesca Gardiner writes and executive produces the series, serving as showrunner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes. J.K. Rowling, author of the original book series, will serve as executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman. Production will take place in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with the series streaming on HBO Max.