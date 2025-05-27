Orfeh Will Make West End Debut in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL; Lead Cast Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The lead cast has been revealed for the West End premiere of Burlesque The Musical, the new musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. The musical will begin performances at the Savoy Theatre on 10 July.

Orfeh will make her West End debut in the role of Tess. The Tony and Grammy Award nominee most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include: Paulette in Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose. Her TV work credits include Sex and the City and Law and Order.

Jess Folley, who has also written new music for the show alongside Todrick Hall, will return to the musical to play Ali Rose. Jess played the role in Manchester and Glasgow last year to huge acclaim. She won the first series of the national ITV show The Voice Kids UK and in 2019 her band RLY were crowned winners of X Factor – The Band. Jess has since dedicated all her time to developing herself as an artist and songwriter, having had the opportunity to work with some of the most respected songwriters and producers in the industry.

Also returning to the musical are Todrick Hall as Sean, and the Olivier Award-winning George Maguire as Vince. Todrick will also be directing and choreographing the show.

Asha Parker Wallace will make her professional and West End debut as Nikki. Paul Jacob French, whose musical credits include An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, The Wizard of Oz and Grease will play Jackson.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Burlesque The Musical features songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia, and new music by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

The full creative team joining the already announced Todrick Hall (Director and Choreographer), Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Christina Aguilera, Sia, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley (Music and Lyrics) and Kate Wetherhead (Additional material – Book), Tom Curran (Orchestrator and Arranger), Nate Bertone (Set Designer), Marco Marco (Costume Designer), Roberto Surace (Additional Costume Designs), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Nina Dunn (Video Designer) Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Jessica Plews (Wigs and Hair Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), TOBY HIGGINS (Musical Supervisor), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Patrick Malony (Production Manager), Aaron Renfree (Associate Director/Resident Director & Choreographer), Jenni Thomasson(Associate Choreographer), Natalie Jackson (Costume Supervisor), Zoe Gale (Associate Wigs and Hair Supervisor), Nicola Crawford (Associate Lighting Designer), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Associate Musical Director), Josh Griffiths (Assistant Musical Director), Andy Barnwell (Orchestral Manager) and David O’Mahoney (Script Supervisor).

Welcome to Burlesque The Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous! Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin, Clint Culpepper and Executive Produced by Christina Aguilera.

The West End run follows the show’s record-breaking previews in Manchester and Glasgow where audiences agreed it’s the most exciting movie musical to come to the stage in decades.