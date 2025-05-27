Bowen Yang Says WICKED: FOR GOOD Will Leave Audiences 'Emotionally Wrecked'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the debut of the Wicked: For Good trailer right around the corner, Pfannee actor Bowen Yang had teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated conclusion of the two-part adaptation.

"I think it's going to really leave people completely emotionally wrecked," Yang said candidly in a recent interview with Access Hollywood. "If you know anything about the stage version, it's very, very emotional. But just because we've had a few years to build up to this now, it's going to really be a showstopper, in a literal sense. It's going to be amazing."

On June 4, the new trailer will be screening for audiences following encore showings of Wicked: Part One in theaters. During the initial premiere of the trailer for audiences at CinemaCon, director Jon M Chu noted that the movie will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," with producer Marc Platt adding, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, Wicked: For Good picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie is expected to also include other familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine" and "No Good Deed," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo.

To commemorate the new film, it has been announced that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this fall.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is currently available to stream on Peacock.