Graham Phillips to Reunite with Elizabeth Gillies in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Filmmaker and star of stage and screen Graham Phillips (Sunday in the Park with George, Blockers, “Riverdale”) will join the cast as Seymour, reuniting with former 13: The Musical co-star Elizabeth Gillies (“Victorious”, “Dynasty”), who extends her sold out run as Audrey. They begin performances together on Tuesday, June 17, for a limited engagement through July 27.
“We are so thrilled that Liz is extending,” says producer Robert Ahrens. “She not only gives a spectacular performance as Audrey, but she also brings so much joy and camaraderie to the company.”
Gillies currently stars in the production alongside Milo Manheim as Seymour, through Sunday, June 1, 2025. Between June 3 and June 15, the roles of Seymour & Audrey will be played by a rotating cast of Little Shop all-stars: Jeff Sears & Morgan Ashley Bryant (June 3-5), Weston Chandler Long & Morgan Ashley Bryant (June 6-8), Johnny Newcomb & Daria Pilar Redus (June 10-15).
Joining Gillies and Manheim in the current cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, michael iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.
Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
