 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: REDWOOD Duo Idina Menzel and Tina Landau Honored At New Dramatists Luncheon

Menzel recently starred in Broadway's newest musical, Redwood, which she co-conceived alongside Landau.

By: May. 27, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Dramatists honored Tina Landau, an award-winning playwright, lyricist, and director (Redwood, Floyd Collins, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Redwood, Wicked, Rent) at its recent spring gala! Check out photos from the event!

Menzel recently starred in Broadway's newest musical, Redwood, which she co-conceived alongside Landau, the musical's director, book writer and co-lyricist. Landau made history this Spring as she became the first woman to direct and write two Broadway productions in the same season, next as director and book writer of Floyd Collins, for which she also provides additional lyrics.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

TFCA Image

Best Choreography - Live Standings

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20%
Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14%
Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos