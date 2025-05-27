Photos: REDWOOD Duo Idina Menzel and Tina Landau Honored At New Dramatists Luncheon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Dramatists honored Tina Landau, an award-winning playwright, lyricist, and director (Redwood, Floyd Collins, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Redwood, Wicked, Rent) at its recent spring gala! Check out photos from the event!

Menzel recently starred in Broadway's newest musical, Redwood, which she co-conceived alongside Landau, the musical's director, book writer and co-lyricist. Landau made history this Spring as she became the first woman to direct and write two Broadway productions in the same season, next as director and book writer of Floyd Collins, for which she also provides additional lyrics.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy