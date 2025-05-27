Photos: REDWOOD Duo Idina Menzel and Tina Landau Honored At New Dramatists Luncheon

Menzel recently starred in Broadway's newest musical, Redwood, which she co-conceived alongside Landau.
New Dramatists honored Tina Landau, an award-winning playwright, lyricist, and director (Redwood, Floyd Collins, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Redwood, Wicked, Rent) at its recent spring gala! Check out photos from the event!
Menzel recently starred in Broadway's newest musical, Redwood, which she co-conceived alongside Landau, the musical's director, book writer and co-lyricist. Landau made history this Spring as she became the first woman to direct and write two Broadway productions in the same season, next as director and book writer of Floyd Collins, for which she also provides additional lyrics.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Heather Velazquez
Anne Henk
Tom Francis
Alana Arenas
LaChanze
Mylinda Hull, Lesli Margherita and Lili Thomas
David Henry Hwang
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Lia Vollack
From Oh Mary! Cha See, Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, Lucas McMahon, Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola, Kevin McCollum, Hannah Solow and Tony Macht
Tala Ashe, Sanaz Toossi and Marjan Neshat
Tina Landau with members of the cast of Purpose-Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kara Young and Jon Michael Hill
Idina Menzel and Tina Landau with the 2025 New Dramatists
