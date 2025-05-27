No Guarantees Productions Takes Over Astor Place Theater, Former Home of BLUE MAN GROUP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the closing of Blue Man Group after 34 years, Astor Place Theater is being taken over by No Guarantees Productions, The New York Times reports. For over three decades, one single show was performed in the Lower Manhattan venue, but new life will now be breathed into the space.

No Guarantees hopes to stage three or four Off-Broadway shows per year at Astor Place, some produced by the company and others developed by other producers who would rent the space, according to the company's Executive Vice President, Megan O'Keefe.

Astor Place is currently still owned by some of the co-founders of Blue Man Group, but will be leased long-term by No Guarantees, whose recent ventures include Fat Ham, Bad Cinderella, Goddess, and Huzzah!

No Guarantees is planning to begin bringing shows to Astor Place as soon as this fall. Renovations will not be done, but the adjoining space will eventually be converted into a restaurant and bar.

