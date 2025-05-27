Montego Glover Will Lead GYPSY For One Week During Audra McDonald's Vacation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will star as “Rose” in the Broadway revival of Gypsy on Broadway, during Audra McDonald's vacation for one week this summer. Montego Glover will play 8 performances from Monday, June 30 through Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Majestic Theatre.

Montego Glover is a Tony Award nominee, two-time Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics’ Circle Award winner and honoree, and Drama League Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include: Memphis, Les Miserables (Fantine), It Shoulda Been You (Annie), The Color Purple (Celie & Nettie), Hamilton (Angelica, Chicago Company) and the 2022/23 Revival of Into The Woods as The Witch. Oﬀ Broadway: The Royale (Lincoln Center Theater, Drama Desk Award), All The Natalie Portmans (MCC, OCC Honor). Television/film: “The Blacklist”, “Inventing Anna”, “Bull”, “Evil”, “Black Box”, “The Following”, “Hostages”, “Smash”, “The Good Wife”, “White Collar”, “Golden Boy”, “Law & Order”, “Made In Jersey”, and Every Little Secret (indie). As a voiceover artist, Ms. Glover enjoys numerous commercial campaigns as well as scripted projects in animation, gaming, television and narration. Most recently, the highly anticipated animated feature Entergalactic for Netflix. Narration on the wildly popular Rebel Girls series for Audible. Upcoming: Montego joins the cast of the critically acclaimed animated series “Alma’s Way” for PBS. The “Montego Glover Exhibition” is currently enjoying its third year in residence at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center & African American Museum in Montego’s hometown of Chattanooga, TN.

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, also stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.