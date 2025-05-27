Olivia Rodrigo Would ‘Love’ to Do Broadway: 'I'm Up for the Challenge'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olivia Rodrigo on Broadway? She's up for the challenge! The former High School Musical series star and Grammy-winner has shared that she would "love" to star on Broadway, sharing her admiration for theater workers who deliver eight shows a week. While sharing what's inside her vintage Fendi bag with Vogue, a ticket to Sunset Blvd led her to share her Broadway aspirations.

"Those people that are on Broadway, it is so impressive doing eight shows a week. I am in awe of them and the way that they maintain their vocal health and their physical health and mental health. It's just very, very impressive."

While she does not specify if she wants to perform on Broadway or score a musical, Rodrigo says she's open to taking the stage at some point in the future.

"I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds."

Earlier in the interview with Vogue, Rodrigo discussed her visit to see Sunset Blvd. starring Nicole Scherzinger, sharing that she always makes an effort to see live theater while in New York City.

"That was really cool. Nicole Scherzinger, she was awesome. Whenever I'm in New York, I try to see live theater and musicals and stuff. It's really fun."

Although she played a musical theatre super-fan on High School Musical the Musical the Series on Disney+, Rodrigo also grew up loving Broadway. Watch a video here of her belting out "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl at just eight-years-old.