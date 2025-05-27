JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The seven-time Tony Award-nominated production of John Proctor Is the Villain has extended its run at the Booth Theatre on Broadway. The new play by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, and starring Tony nominee Sadie Sink, will now be playing through Sunday, July 13.

Sink is joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Tony Award nominee Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Drama Desk nominee Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.