Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 15, 2025

Photos: In the Recording Studio for FLOYD COLLINS

by Nicole Rosky

Last week, on Thursday, May 1, Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway debut of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel’s FLOYD COLLINS became a six-time Tony Award nominated production and recorded the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the celebrated revival.

Matt Doyle, Senzel Ahmady, and More Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY in Seoul, South Korea

by Stephi Wild

The cast has been announced for the upcoming production of The Great Gatsby in Seoul, South Korea. The cast will be led by Matt Doyle in the role of Jay Gatsby, with Senzel Ahmady co-starring as Daisy Buchanan.. (more...)

McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, and Elizabeth Teeter Will Play the Heathers in HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for the three Heathers, in the off-Broadway return of Heathers: The Musical! The show begins performances next month and wll play a limited engagement through at New World Stages, Stage I.. (more...)

Norm Lewis, Michael James Scott, and More Will Lead LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at the Muny

by Stephi Wild

Norm Lewis, Michael James Scott, Cameron Anika Hill, Terence Archie, Allison Blackwell, Troy Iwata, Michael Hartung and Meghan Murphy will star in La Cage aux Folles when the musical returns to The Muny this summer after nearly four decades.. (more...)

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer to Premiere in Theaters at WICKED Encore Screenings

by Michael Major

The release date for the Wicked: For Good trailer has been confirmed! The trailer for the highly-anticipated second part of the movie musical will debut as the first film returns to theaters for one-night-only.. (more...)

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL OBC Recording to be Released on Vinyl for the First Time

by Chloe Rabinowitz

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release Legally Blonde: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on vinyl for the first time. Learn more and see how to purchase and stream the album!. (more...)

THE CONNECTOR Original Cast to Reunite for One-Night Only Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A one-night-only reunion concert of The Connector will benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists at Webster Hall in June. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Darren Criss Recalls Hilarious Red Carpet Story with Bernadette Peters

by Josh Sharpe

On a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss reenacted a hilarious moment from a red carpet event 10 years ago when it seemed as if the Old Friends star was checking Criss out during an interview. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Video: Do You Know the Answer to This Broadway-Themed Final Jeopardy?

by Josh Sharpe

The category of 'Broadway Premieres' was recently featured as the final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. Watch the video to find out the answer!. (more...)

