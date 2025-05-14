Photos: In the Recording Studio for FLOYD COLLINS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, on Thursday, May 1, Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway debut of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel’s Floyd Collins became a six-time Tony Award nominated production and recorded the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the celebrated revival. Check out photos of the cast and orchestra in action as they recorded the album at Power Station.

Released by Center Stage Records, the Floyd Collins album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean. It will be available everywhere on Friday, July 11. Preorder your CD now at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

Floyd Collins stars Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Wade McCollum, Jessica Molaskey, Taylor Trensch, Cole Vaughan, and Clyde Voce.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.

