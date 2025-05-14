THE CONNECTOR Original Cast to Reunite for One-Night Only Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A one-night-only reunion concert of The Connector will benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday June 16, 2025 at 7:30pm at Webster Hall. The concert will feature original cast members from the 2024 World Premiere production, including Scott Bakula, Ben Levi Ross, and Hannah Cruz; as well as the original orchestra, led by Jason Robert Brown on piano. Tickets go on-sale beginning Friday, May 15 at 10am.



The Committee to Protect Journalists was founded over 40 years ago as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with the mission of defending journalists who report the news despite facing tremendous risks. Over the years, their advocacy has helped win dozens of positive legal reforms, convictions in scores of journalist murders, and the release of hundreds of jailed journalists. CPJ has also provided direct assistance to thousands of journalists all over the world. Today, they are recognized as a leader in the global fight to protect press freedom.



“I’ve never had a creative experience that was more fulfilling or more joyful than the process of building The Connector with Daisy and Sherm, and the opportunity to reunite this spectacular cast and orchestra was absolutely irresistible,” said Jason Robert Brown. “The fact that The Connector’s message has only become more urgent in the past twelve months strengthened our determination to do whatever we could to help fight for a free and fair press, and to support and protect the journalists who are doing the hard and necessary work of documenting, probing, and reporting on our communities and our world. I am honored to support the Committee to Protect Journalists, whose mission of awareness, assistance and advocacy is of the utmost importance at this critical time in our country.”