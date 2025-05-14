Video: Darren Criss Recalls Hilarious Red Carpet Story with Bernadette Peters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Even the great Bernadette Peters gets starstruck! On a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside Peters, Darren Criss reenacted a hilarious moment from a red carpet Tony's event 10 years ago when it seemed as if the Old Friends star was checking Criss out during an interview.

"I get a full double-take [from Peters]...and then I get a full licking of lips and up and down," Criss recalled, reacting the moment while sitting next to Peters. "I love this impression...but, the truth of the matter was, I was thinking, 'Is that the guy from Glee?' I was starstruck!" Peters admitted. Watch the recreation of the viral moment now!

Criss is currently starring in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. He has received a Tony nomination for his performance, which is one of 10 nominations for the production. The new musical tells the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.