McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, and Elizabeth Teeter Will Play the Heathers in HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

Casting has been announced for the three Heathers, in the off-Broadway return of Heathers: The Musical!

McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked; Kennedy Center: Schmigadoon!) will play Heather Chandler. Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will play Heather Duke. Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) will play Heather McNamara.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen) will star as Veronica Sawyer, and Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future The Musical) will star as J.D. Additional casting will be announced next week.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers The Musical will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I. Heathers The Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.



Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D. turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

“I couldn't be more thrilled about the powerhouse trio stepping into those iconic red, green, and yellow costumes,” raved director Andy Fickman. “McKenzie Kurtz brings a ferocious authority to Heather Chandler that demands the spotlight. Olivia Hardy gloriously captures Heather Duke's volcanic anger. And Elizabeth Teeter brings a heartbreaking vulnerability to Heather McNamara that will surprise and move audiences. These Heathers are bold, brilliant, and absolutely deadly, in the best way possible.”

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers The Musical originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes, which will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers The Musical has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers The Musical won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers The Musical has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,' named after the cryptic final words of ringleader Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show's international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.