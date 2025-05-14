WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer to Premiere in Theaters at WICKED Encore Screenings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The release date for the Wicked: For Good trailer has been confirmed! The trailer for the highly-anticipated second part of the movie musical will debut as the first film returns to theaters for one-night-only on June 4. The special screenings will take place in the US and Canada. Get tickets here.

The trailer was previously debuted at CinemaCon and more recently shown at the NBC Upfronts. Director Jon M Chu previously teased that the new film will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," and producer Marc Platt promised deeper, more profound character explorations, saying, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

It was also announced this week that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this fall.

Fans got their first glimpse of the sequel last month when poster art was unveiled featuring Erivo and Grande. The movie's social media accounts have officially debuted the poster in high definition.

The upcoming film adapts Act 2 of the hit stage musical. The movie will pick up with the characters after they both adopt their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The movie is expected to include familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo.