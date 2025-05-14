Matt Doyle, Senzel Ahmady, and More Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY in Seoul, South Korea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the upcoming production of The Great Gatsby in Seoul, South Korea. The cast will be led by Matt Doyle in the role of Jay Gatsby, with Senzel Ahmady co-starring as Daisy Buchanan. Gerald Caesar will play Nick Carraway with Amber Ardolino as Jordan Baker.

The cast also includes Jeanna De Waal as Myrtle Wilson, Wes Williams as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Ed Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim.

Performances are set to run August 1 - November 9, 2025 at the GS Arts Center in Gangnam District. The production will be performed in English, with plans for a Korean-language production next year, KBS reports.

About The Great Gatsby

The musical, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel, is now playing on Broadway, having opened last year. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Lead produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin, the musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.