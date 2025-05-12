Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 12, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

DEAD OUTLAW Cancels Appearance at the Library of Congress

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway production of Dead Outlaw has cancelled their upcoming appearance at the Library of Congress. Read the company's statement here and learn more about the production.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Musicals

by Bruce Glikas

The 2025 Tony nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2025 musical nominees here.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Plays

by Bruce Glikas

Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, with Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, and Death Becomes Her leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.

Video: Jeffrey Seller Is Letting Out His Inner Theater Kid

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld, this time we're chatting with Tony Award-winning producer, Jeffrey Seller. The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain.

Michael Fabisch, Jackie Burns, Rob McClure, and More Will Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Muny

by Stephi Wild

Michael Fabisch, Jackie Burns, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Afra Sophia Tully, Joshua Bess, Bryan Munar and Savy Jackson will star in Dear Evan Hansen at the Muny this summer.. (more...)

Patrick Page Launches Shakespeare Training Studio For Actors

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award nominee and Broadway veteran Patrick Page is launching Studio 2B, a new training ground dedicated exclusively to the performance of Shakespearean text.. (more...)

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sondheim's Final Work, HERE WE ARE?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Stephen Sondheim’s final work, Here We Are, is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello with book by Tony Award-nominee David Ives. It is now open at the National Theatre with an all-star cast including Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. So what did the critics think?. (more...)

Nathan Lane Teases Broadway Return with Director Joe Mantello

by Josh Sharpe

With 3 Tony Awards and numerous Broadway credits under his belt, Nathan Lane is heading back to Broadway in a new production directed by Joe Mantello.. (more...

Nicole Scherzinger Hints at SUNSET BLVD Film: 'There Has Been Some Talk'

by Josh Sharpe

In a recent interview, Tony Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger revealed that there has been talk of a Sunset Boulevard film adaptation. 'That is my dream, so I’m manifesting that right now,' the performer noted.. (more...)

Broadway Faces Uncertainty as NYC Tourism Declines Amid Geopolitical Tensions

by Joshua Wright

New York City anticipates a decrease of 800,000 international tourists in 2025, potentially impacting Broadway's revenue and attendance. Foreign visitors account for 21% of Broadway's audience and nearly half of tourism spending citywide.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!