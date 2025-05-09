Patrick Page Launches Shakespeare Training Studio For Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award nominee and Broadway veteran Patrick Page is launching Studio 2B, a new training ground dedicated exclusively to the performance of Shakespearean text. Designed for both aspiring and professional actors, Studio 2B will offer rigorous, in-person training to help performers master the language, rhythm, and emotional depth of Shakespeare's work.

Studio 2B is the newest branch of the Patrick Page Studio, co-founded by Page and Michael Littig in 2015. For nearly a decade, the studio has earned a reputation for excellence in actor training, drawing students from across the country.

The inaugural offering is an 8-week Shakespeare Intensive, led by Page and assisted by Littig, designed to share Page's unique, time-tested approach—techniques developed over decades that connect voice, body, and text in a dynamic and repeatable way.

Studio 2B Shakespeare Intensive

Dates: Mondays, June 16 – August 4

Time: 6:00–10:00 PM

Location: Open Jar Studios, NYC

Tuition: $1,000 (covers all 8 classes)

Apply for an audition slot at: www.patrickpageonline.com

“I have found a tremendous appetite for this kind of training in NYC,” says Page.

“I have been approached repeatedly by actors who have the opportunity to audition for productions of plays by Shakespeare, but understand they lack the requisite training. Many of the schools that once specialized in the classics have transitioned to modern texts. I am a firm believer in the principle that if you can act Shakespeare you can act anything, and I hope Studio 2B will be a resource for actors who want to strengthen their chops in all areas.”

About Patrick Page

Patrick Page is a Tony-nominated actor acclaimed for his performance as Hades in Hadestown, and for his memorable roles in The Lion King, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and Cymbeline.

He has been praised by The Wall Street Journal as “one of this country's greatest classical actors.”

Page is an Associate Artist at both the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.—where his credits include King Lear, Coriolanus, Iago, Macbeth, and Prospero—and the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, where he has played Cyrano and Malvolio.

He has taught Shakespeare across the country for over 30 years, including at NYU Grad Acting, The Guthrie Theater, Alabama Shakespeare Festival's MFA program, Washington D.C.'s Academy of Classical Acting, UC Santa Barbara, University of Utah, and many more.

His online text-based course “Learning Shakespeare” has educated countless students since 2020.

His acclaimed one-man show, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, earned the Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama Desk Award, and is being adapted into a book to be published by Simon & Schuster in 2026.

About Michael Littig

Michael Littig is an Obie Award–winning theater artist, co-founder of the Patrick Page Studio, and co-producer on Broadway of The Inheritance, Shucked, and more.

He teaches at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he co-founded the Innovation Studio—a laboratory exploring the intersection of performance and emerging technology.

A longtime collaborator of Patrick Page, he has taught Shakespeare to thousands of students across the globe, where his credits include West Point, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and NYU Abu Dhabi.

Acting credits include The Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Portland Stage, and the Utah Shakespeare Festival, among others.

He is a company member of Brooklyn-based Theater Mitu.