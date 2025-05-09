Broadway Faces Uncertainty as NYC Tourism Declines Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway shows are bracing for the impact of President's Trump's geopolitical drama, as international tourism to New York City is expected to fall significantly in 2025. According to New York City Tourism and Conventions, the city now anticipates 64.1 million visitors this year, down from an earlier projection of 67.6 million. The decline is driven almost entirely by an 800,000 drop in foreign travelers, amid growing global unease over U.S. immigration policies and trade tensions. Domestic tourism is expected to increase by 400,00 for a net loss of the same number of tourists.

In the 2023/2024 season, international theatergoers made up 21% of Broadway’s audience, purchasing an estimated 2.62 million tickets, the second-highest international attendance recorded in three decades. But the sharp falloff in foreign visitation, especially from neighboring Canada, could pose significant challenges in the months ahead.

Julie Coker, CEO of New York City Tourism and Conventions, said her agency had entered 2025 with optimism following the pandemic disruption, expecting a record-setting rebound. That optimism has since been tempered. The new outlook reflects the impact of foreign policy developments under President Trump, including a trade war with U.S. allies, aggressive rhetoric toward other nations, and an immigration crackdown that has resulted in the detention of multiple foreign tourists.

That sentiment is reflected across the city. Passenger entries at Kennedy and Newark airports are down by 117,000 so far this year. The Empire State Building Observatory saw a 4.6% dip in attendance in the first quarter of 2025.

This shift is of particular concern for Broadway, where international visitors typically spend more, attend multiple shows, and plan trips around marquee productions. Last year, tourists spent $51 billion across New York City, with roughly half of that attributed to foreign travelers. That figure is now projected to decline by $4 billion in 2025.

While domestic tourism is projected to rise slightly by about 400,000 visitors the spending patterns and cultural engagement of international tourists differ markedly. And with suburban attendance at Broadway shows already at a 30-year low, there may be little room for local audiences to offset the potential losses.

In response, the tourism agency has launched a global campaign titled “With Love + Liberty, New York City” to reassure foreign travelers that the city remains an inclusive and welcoming destination. “We want travelers to know that New York City is still the most welcoming, inclusive and diverse city in the world,” Coker said to the New York Times.

Analysts warn that continued uncertainty over tariffs, immigration enforcement, and diplomatic rhetoric could dampen global travel to the United States further. For Broadway and other cultural institutions that rely on a steady stream of global visitors, the coming months may bring more volatility and fewer seats filled.