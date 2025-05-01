2025 Tony Awards- The Nominees React

Tonys time is here at last! The nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce. Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!

This year's nominees are checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how they got the news. Check back for live updates!

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Actress (Leading Role - Musical)

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Actress (Leading Role - Musical)

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Direction - Musical

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Actor (Leading Role - Play), Author (Best Play)

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Actor (Featured Role - Play)

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Actress (Leading Role - Musical)

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Actor (Leading Role - Musical)

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

Direction - Musical

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Book of a Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Actor (Leading Role - Musical)

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Actor (Leading Role - Play)

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Direction - Musical

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Actor (Leading Role - Play)

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

David Henry Hwang, Yellow Face

Revival - Play

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Choreography

Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard

Sound Design - Musical

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Actor (Leading Role - Play)

Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Score

David Yazbek, Dead Outlaw

Score

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Direction - Play

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Costume Design - Play

Jonathan Spector, Eureka Day

Revival - Play

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Actor (Leading Role - Musical)

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Choreography

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Actor (Featured Role - Play)

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Book of a Musical

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Actress (Leading Role - Play)

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Lighting Design - Play

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Actress (Featured Role - Play)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Purpose

Play

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves

Score

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Actor (Leading Role - Play)

Kimberly Belflower, John Proctor Is the Villain

Play

Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain

Direction - Play

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain

Actor (Featured Role - Play)

Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard

Lighting Design - Musical

Marjan Neshat, English

Actress (Featured Role - Play)

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Costume Design - Play

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Scenic Design - Play

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Actor (Leading Role - Play)

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Scenic Design - Musical

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Direction - Play

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Actress (Featured Role - Musical)

Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain

Actress (Featured Role - Play)

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Costume Design - Musical

Dane Laffrey, Maybe Happy Ending

Scenic Design - Musical

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Costume Design - Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Direction - Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Choreography

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Scenic Design - Musical

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Actress (Leading Role - Musical)

David Cromer, Buena Vista Social Club

Direction - Musical

Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club

Book of a Musical

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Choreography

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Lighting Design - Musical

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Actress (Featured Role - Musical)

Tala Ashe, English

Actress (Featured Role - Play)

Tom Kirdahy, Gypsy

Revival - Musical

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Actor (Leading Role - Musical)

59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scenic Design - Play

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Costume Design - Musical

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Actor (Featured Role - Play)

Lynne Meadow, Eureka Day

Revival - Play

Nicki Hunter, Eureka Day

Revival - Play

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Actor (Featured Role - Musical)

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Costume Design - Musical

Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor Is the Villain

Lighting Design - Play

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her

Score

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Sound Design - Play

Andrew Resnick, Just in Time

Orchestrations

Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Orchestrations

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Scenic Design - Musical

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Actress (Leading Role - Play)

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Scenic Design - Play

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Sound Design - Musical

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Actress (Featured Role - Musical)

Kara Young, Purpose

Actress (Featured Role - Play)

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Sound Design - Musical

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Orchestrations

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Actress (Leading Role - Play)

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Sound Design - Musical

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Lighting Design - Play

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain

Actress (Leading Role - Play)

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Actress (Leading Role - Play)

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Actor (Featured Role - Play)

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Actress (Leading Role - Musical)

I’m so honored to have been nominated for Gypsy alongside Joy Woods, Danny Burstein and Camille A. Brown. As a Black actor, Rose was never a character I thought I would play until my dear friend Gavin Creel planted the idea in my head. It took a long time for the idea to germinate, and I never would’ve been able to get here without the vision of our director George C. Wolfe, and the immense talent of our creative team and cast. I feel so incredibly grateful to share this Gypsy with the world and to be a part of the legacy of one of the most perfect musicals ever written.I'm feeling great. I'm feeling relaxed. I'm feeling honored. I'm feeling happy. I'm just so grateful to be a part of this team. There's not a single cog in that wheel that isn't as valuable as the other and every single one of them makes me better at my job. [Megan Hilty] my right arm. She is my partner, and we volley that ball back-and-forth, so there’s no one I’d rather celebrate this with than with my costar and my friend. You know, five years ago we didn't know if Broadway would be back and I remember Brian Stokes Mitchell saying it would take four years for Broadway to come back fully, and we opened in 2024 four years. In my heart and in my soul and in my opinion, I believe that Death Becomes Her is the exact kind of show we needed since the pandemic. It's just a big time old-fashioned Broadway musical song, dance laughter you name it we got it.I am truly overwhelmed and deeply honored to be nominated for best direction of a musical for my work on Maybe Happy Ending. Collaborating with this incredible team of artists on Will Aronson and Hue Park's brilliant musical has been a highlight of my career and life as an artist. I am also so proud of the work done by our stars Helen J Shen, Darren Criss, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. Special thanks to Justin Scribner, our steadfast PSM and the incredible crew at the Belasco Theater who make the magic happen nightly. Bravo and congrats to all the shows on Broadway this season!I know it's cloying and mawkish to say but I hope you'll forgive me because it's not every day you're nominated for Tony Awards. I'm astonished by how far our play has come. I could actually puke from gratitude. We busted our asses hoping to put on a good show for 8 weeks downtown. And now here we are. On Broadway. Nominated for multiple Tonys. What a gift. It's all thanks to Sam Pinkleton, the design team, the cast, and the crew who have taken this show so seriously and poured their hearts and souls into the creation of it. I am so grateful to them and to the Tony Nominating Committee for recognizing our work.I can’t feel my body right now. I was in my PJs in my living room, watching with my husband Randy Adams. I really wasn’t expecting anything, what I really wanted was for David to be nominated for best revival because I love this play so much, it’s a great American play. And when Daniel Dae Kim got announced, the very first time an Asian actor has been nominated for a leading part in a play on Broadway I was screaming and jumping up and down. So, when it came time for my category and my name came up, Randy just yelled, ‘Way to go Francis!’ All of a sudden, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I have to go shopping now!’ I really wasn’t expecting this. It’s something that I always dreamt of but never thought it was possible.This has been a remarkable season on Broadway with many truly amazing women shining on stage. I wake up every morning and can't believe I get to be a part of this community. I feel so blessed. Little Nicole always dreamed about doing this and to be recognized with a Tony nomination is a privilege and is deeply thrilling. I’m so grateful. A huge thank you to the Wing and the League for this honor, but especially my champions Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jamie Lloyd. I'm thrilled for everyone at the St. James including my friend and costar Tom Francis and our designers Jack Knowles and Adam Fisher and orchestrator David Cullen.We are all over the moon about our 6 Tony nominations for Just in Time! Receiving that love after 8 years of developing this project means so much and I am feeling so amped to get to the theater and celebrate with everyone - Circle in the Square is gonna be lit up tonight!I’m overwhelmed about the news of our 7 nominations and am honoured to have been nominated for Best Director. Obviously, my first calls were to Nicole, Tom, Andrew, Jack, and Adam to congratulate them as we celebrated with The Jamie Lloyd Company team. It’s hard to believe we have devoted two years of our lives to this production, and I can’t imagine doing any of this without our remarkable company and everyone at the St. James Theatre. SUNSET BLVD. has quite literally changed my life. I want to express my gratitude to the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and to the entire Broadway community, who have welcomed us with open arms. New York is my second home, and this community constantly inspires me — it gives us all “new ways to dream”. It’s a remarkable day to be a Broadway theatre artist and I congratulate all of this morning’s nominees. I look forward to celebrating in person very soon.This is absolutely wild. I am stunned and a bit lost for words. To be recognized among this incredible group of artists is an unbelievable honor and beyond my wildest dreams. Massive congratulations to my fellow nominees and all the nominated shows this season.I made sure to sleep through the announcements, which I think is always advised, and then I had many lovely warm congratulatory texts on my phone from my friends and collaborators. I will celebrate by connecting with the other people who worked on the show, and then maybe take it easy today! Get a little work done on something else to sort of keep me grounded. And then I'm going to dinner and a show tonight with a friend.What an honor and the deepest privilege, not only to be recognized, but given the opportunity to tackle this role of a lifetime. I did not know what to do with myself this morning. Cut to me getting my daughter ready for school and suddenly full-out weeping into her backpack. My wife had to tell her they were "happy tears." If you know me, that just about says it all.It’s a thrill to have 5 nominations for this play. For everyone involved, this has been an incredible experience. I couldn’t be more proud or feel more lucky.I was so excited and proud of our show, but had my phone on alerts because I was anxious. Then I heard a few “bings” and saw the news about Best Musical and Megan and Jen’s nominations and was already proud. Then my agent Joe Machota called me from London and we listened together. Was a special moment to hear him tell me about my nominations that I won’t forget. As my first outing on Broadway as a director, I’m humbled, grateful, and filled with so much pride for our entire show and the recognition across the board.So, so thankful. Thank you to the Tony Nominators and to everyone who worked on Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Thank you to SFP, Netflix, Kate Trefry and our amazing directors, Steven Daldry and Justin Martin. I feel so blessed to be welcomed into the Broadway community. So lucky and super excited. Thank you.WOW! I’m beyond delighted to be on this list alongside such brilliant gentlemen and to represent SMASH. What an absolute honor!This morning's nomination is a joyful affirmation of the work director Leigh Silverman and I have done over 20 years, to create and refine YELLOW FACE into a play which can bring audiences together, to laugh and think about how to move our country forward. Thank you so much to the Nominators!It’s ridiculous! I was on my sofa with my dog and my partner, we watched it live on YouTube. I’m so proud of the show, I’m so grateful, and so lucky to be in this position and that I’m representing a show that I’ve loved for so many years. I’m so glad to enjoy the continued successes of the show. I’m going to go to the West Bank Café and have brunch with my family and enjoy the sunshine!I'm doing very well. I'm very excited. [I found out through] a lot of texts and phone calls I missed when I woke up finally. I couldn't fall asleep and then fell asleep about like four or five and then woke up at about 9:30 I think. I am just going to chill out on the balcony with my dogs and think about all of it and enjoy it. And put one front of the other. Oh wow, I am - I'm beside myself. I don't even really know what to say and I was just saying - it will hit me probably in a few days, all of it you know. It will sink in. But I'm kind of walking around with this weird grin on my face. I'm just kind of floating through the apartment and you know what I mean. It'll hit me. It'll sink in. It'll sink in. But right now it's amazing.I did turn on the television and watch it because we are a group of—we're very proud of the thing that we're offering and we just opened and so we're all alive with it. I was rooting for my colleagues and of course I wondered if I would see my own name, but that was truly secondary. What a thrill. I've been watching the Tonys with my family since I was in diapers. My Broadway debut was 50 years ago, and I’ve just been happy to be doing the good work—but to be invited to this party is a big, big deal. It’s really beyond dreams. It feels like it’s about a lot of years of just being out there and doing my best at this thing that we love to do. Today, I’m going to have a bagel, walk my dog, soak in the beautiful day—and maybe have a drink with some friends after the show. Then it’s rest, because it’s going to be a busy month.I'm feeling wonderful. Very very happy. Very excited. I watched it on TV. I was actually getting ready to go for a run and then I realized if I go for a run I won't be able to focus. I won't be able to like enjoy my run because I'll be wondering what has happened so I decided to watch first. And then because I got nominated now I'm not able to go for my run. I'm looking forward to kind of talking about how wonderful you know our show is, how great Smash is in the coming weeks and you know just really representing you know my great collaborative team and terrific cast. It's really wild. I mean you know I think we did the first pilot like 14 years ago and it's been so fun to revisit the material and try to adapt it for the stage and then try and work with this new collaborative team. You know they had these great ideas of how to use the numbers in different ways and dissecting them and then it's been - it's been great, really fun and I love the score. I love you know the Shaiman / Wittman music is you know some of my favorite music I've ever worked with so [it's] really nice to revisit it.I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated for Best Sound Design of a Musical. Bringing this production of Sunset to Broadway is a dream come true and something I’m immensely proud of. Huge thanks to the amazing sound team who made it all possible!You know, it's always a surprise to get this sort of recognition, but I'm not surprised about Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. I'm just amazed every night to be up on that stage LaTanya's performance, and Harry, and Glenn, Kara and Alana. I'm definitely surprised for myself, but not surprised for everybody else. You know, I had no idea what I signed up for when we first got it in Chicago. That was only the first half of a play... actually less than that. We fell in love with it on the first page, but I was like, 'Man is he gonna keep writing these monologues?!' And sure enough he did. That brings me joy. I get to talk to these new audience members every night and try to connect and pull them along into this roller coaster of a story that Branden's written, so I think that sort of a unique little gift I get to do that. I think we might celebrate with a bottle of champagne up to the roof in my building... but I think the best celebration is getting to the theater and seeing everybody and doing this play againI felt like - of course they got nominated. They’re the best of the best. So I sort of arrogantly felt like, it’s about time. It’s one of those things where, when you’re part of a show like this and working with artists like David and the rest of this team, you know something special is happening. And you hope the industry sees it too - but even when they do, it still hits different. I’m planning to celebrate today in a very New York way - by moving my car to the other side of the street. I just got a new battery and now, apparently, I need brakes, which I’m suspicious about, but I said yes. So I guess that’s how it goes. But really, it’s all part of the day, and we’re grateful for the recognition.This cast is a bunch of really great people, so just on that level it’s very satisfying. I think Andrew Durand’s performance is really one for the ages. I would’ve been very upset had he not gotten a nomination. I was really delighted that Brown got a nomination because he just does an amazing job from the beginning of the show to the very end. As a narrator, he’s on stage all the time, and I was sort of hoping that people wouldn’t just think, “Oh, he’s just telling the story.” He’s putting on one of the great performances of musical theater. And then Julia—I thought Julia was a delightful surprise. I was really hoping she would get a nomination because she plays all these different parts and sings two wonderful songs. I knew it was a crowded field, so I was very, very pleased for her. I might celebrate the nomination today by going to a protest in Downtown Manhattan, walking around with a sign and yelling—just excoriating the current administration. That seems like the right vibe for the day.Y O W Z A. I honestly love making theater so, so much and am honored to share this nomination with the brilliant, exquisite, giant-hearted, and deeply idiotic team of designers, actors, associates, stage managers, technicians, and anyone who does absolutely anything at the Lyceum. From the first time I read Cole's sublime play to the entirely surreal events of this morning, my journey directing Oh, Mary! has been united by one thing: pure, unapologetic joy. This collaboration has affirmed my lifetime belief that making big stupid stuff from the heart is reason to get out of bed in the morning. I'm giddy, I'm grateful, and I'm endlessly proud of every single person who has poured their hearts and brains into making this play.I’m so honored and excited to be nominated for Best Costume Design of a Play for Oh Mary! This show has been an absolute joy to work on from the start, and it is so inspiring to collaborate with the most talented, generous collection of artists in the business. I’m so grateful to have worked with every single person on this show and marvel at their whole-hearted dedication to making this seriously silly comedy masterpiece.I'm so honored to be recognized by the theater community in this way. When this play first opened in Berkeley way back when, I could never have fathomed that it would have such an incredible journey. I'm so grateful to all of the people who supported Eureka Day along the way - from its premiere at Aurora Theater, to its Off Broadway debut with Colt Coeur to Sonia Friedman and the Old Vic bringing it to London, to Lynne Meadow, Manhattan Theater Club and the remarkable team of artists who brought it life so beautifully on Broadway.I watched it on CBS. I woke up right at 8:30 as if it was meant to be, literally right at 8:30 and I was like I gotta go turn it on! They were announcing the best actors and plays and so I was like ‘did I miss it?’ But then after a couple minutes, it came up there and I just I've been freaking out ever since. I'm just talking to a bunch of people. I guess I'm gonna catch up on responding to all the people that I love in my life who have sent me messages.This nomination represents a tireless cast of dancers dedicated to sharing a tsunami of JOY with audiences 8 times a week. I am grateful to their FULLOUT dedication to every step , kick, tap and turn. Nothing makes me happier than being in a room creating dance, Broadway dance that makes audiences hearts cheer.Never thought I’d be playing Abraham Lincoln. Never thought our little Off Broadway show would become this massive. Never thought I’d be nominated for a Tony. I guess never say never. So grateful for all the recognition this show has received from The Tony Awards.I think I got myself ready for the nomination - which maybe is the healthy way to go - but when I heard my name, I didn’t realize how much I wanted it. It was really thrilling. I’m a theater kid; I grew up going to theater every weekend with my folks. I became a sitcom writer for my career, and now it’s amazing to come back to this at this point in my life. This is one of those top ten mornings of my life - I realize it.Honestly, I didn’t expect this! I burst into tears. I wish my mom were here – she would have been so proud of me. I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude to be among these nominees, as this is just the best community in the world. I’m still in the “oh my god, oh my god, oh my god” mode!Given that The Picture of Dorian Gray is the pinnacle of "invisible lighting" shows, I never expected for a moment to be accorded the honor of a Tony nomination for it. So I'm both very surprised - and very thrilled!I was trying to find the nominations online, and then my friend Danny Burstein texted me just, ‘YAY!’ So I thought, ‘Oh, something good happened!’ I have a bunch of meetings today that I have to stick to, and I’m going to see Wonderful Town tonight, which will be delightful!I feel a lot of gratitude - for the nominators, the audiences here and in Chicago whose outpourings of love and support have been beyond what any of us imagined! I share this honor with every single performer on that stage and, of course, Ms. Phylicia Rashad. This play began as an invitation to write for one of the best acting ensembles in the world - Steppenwolf - and, more than anything, I’m overjoyed to see so many members of this production’s company celebrated as well. I’m also so proud to see, for the second year in a row, such a strong showing of plays from a diversity of voices and origins - off-Broadway, downtown, regional theaters, and beyond!We called each other right away. I already blubbered to several friends, it’s a dream come true. Seeing our names on that screen was wild. Oh my gosh, I mean first of all I have to go see tonight show! I mean, I'm absolutely new to the theatre world and to just be seeing my name on such an important list it's insane. My daughter was watching TV, we don't I don't normally watch TV that early in the morning, so she comes up and she's like "What's happening and I was trying to explain to her like "You know baby whenever you're doing good at school and you might get a diploma?" She's like. "Oh well, maybe you got a diploma! Maybe you'll get a trophy!"I got a text from my manager, she was congratulating me, and I thought at first it was for the play being nominated, because we were expecting and hoping that it would be. And we normally congratulate each other when the play is nominated, then I found out that I was nominated for leading actor, that was a surprise. I cannot tell you how welcome of a surprise it was! Given the fact that five out of the six of us have also been nominated, we will circle up as we do before the show. Who knows there may be some champagne.I grew up in a small town in rural Appalachian Georgia; as a teenager, and for a long time after, I felt like I needed to shed my Southern-ness to be taken seriously as an artist. For John Proctor is the Villain, a play about Southern teenage girls, to be nominated for 7 Tony awards is so special I can hardly believe it. And what a surreal joy to be in the company of these other playwrights whose work I’ve long admired and adored, and to share John Proctor’s nominations with our incomparable director, Danya Taymor, and our brilliant actors and designers. I am humbled, and thrilled, and I can’t feel my face or hands.The brilliant Kimberly Belflower’s play John Proctor is the Villain is raw, primal, hilarious and told from the vantage point of young women. Thank you to the Tony nominating committee for taking these teenage girls seriously and for seeing and honoring that mysterious alchemy that occurs between playwright, actor, designer and director—this was a true collaboration. To be nominated alongside so many incredible talented artists in the theater community of all disciplines is a huge honor and I’m beyond grateful.What an incredible honor it is to be nominated in this talent-packed season. I’m so touched that our beautiful play, written by the undeniable Kimberly Belflower, is being recognized for the lightning bolt of truth that it is. The fact that Sadie and Fina are being recognized for their work moves me to no end. It’s no coincidence that the play, the actors and the designers are all doing top-level work when we’re being led by the incredible Danya Taymor. She’s truly singular as an artist and as a leader, and I’m very happy that she’s being recognized for her work. What can I say? I love this play. I love the great group of people that I get to go to work with every day. I love that our play seems to be speaking to our audience, especially our young audience members, on an incredibly deep level. It’s a privilege. I’m so grateful to the nominators. That green light….I want it.I feel so thrilled and honoured to be nominated. Being able to explore the role lighting can play in storytelling in this way was truly a dream, the design for Sunset Blvd. is grounded on a foundation of precision and detail that demands a huge amount from all involved, and I feel truly grateful for having such a dedicated team with me on the show - cast, creatives, crew and producers. To be recognised for all of this really is a true joy.You know it's my kids birthday. I dropped him off at school and I had walked to Prospect Park, and then Sanaz, the playwright, who's also my soulmate she FaceTimed me, and I looked at her and and we both burst into tears and then my phone blew up. I’m just holding onto this feeling of joy. There's a lot of people calling! I feel like it's so rare that things get through and you get these sort of wins, and I think our play only ran for two months. It was just not expected, and so I think I'm just gonna keep this feeling for as long as I can. I probably will see Sanaz tonight and it is my kids birthday so I'll be about him in a few hours when I get him from school! But I'm just you know, I'm holding it in my in my heart.I’m thrilled, elated, and slightly stunned. There is no other show I would want to experience my first nomination on. This was the perfect combination of collaboration, creative freedom, trust, and support. I’m so excited for George, Scott, Heather, David and Daniel on their nominations. And of course, thanks to David Cromer, Grant Heslov and George Clooney on their extraordinary vision!I'm actually in Australia at the moment. I'm in a hotel in Sydney. I'm working on another production and it's pouring with rain but it's actually almost 1 AM so I had the news around like 1130 tonight which was wild and crazy. And we watched it on our computers and then I FaceTimed our director Kipp Williams and we lay on the floor and laughed at each other on FaceTime for a while, which was very fun. Dad and I didn't hang up the phone for ages. But yeah it's night here.. Picture of Dorian Gray has been nominated for - eery member team of our creative team has been nominated so we're all just buzzing and thrilled. It's a show that's so dear to my heart, it's a show that we made kind of coming out of the pandemic. It was a huge ambition coming out of a time where I think everyone was kind of trying to make small work or safe for work so it feels like a huge leap of faith. This creative team is so special to me, they made incredibly collaborative work and so many hands going to make it work each night. It's something I never really ever imagined would be something that I'd be able to say that I'm a Tony nominee so it's - it's quite a surreal experience today, but to make my Broadway debut with the show has been really really special and to have the show embraced in New York the way that it has been has been really humbling and so exciting for us.I am shocked, surprised and deeply honored by this recognition. To receive my first Tony nomination alongside Francis Jue and David Henry Hwang for a role that explores Asian American identity is incredibly special, and learning that I am the first Asian American to be nominated in this category makes it even more meaningful. I couldn’t be prouder of our show and the people I was lucky enough to collaborate with, especially David, Leigh Silverman, our cast and crew, and the Roundabout Theater. At a time when the arts are imperiled, it’s even more important that we remember the value of theater and the power of the artists making it. Thank you to the American Theater Wing for believing that Yellow Face, and my work, is worthy of a place in this cherished community.Wow!! I’m completely shocked and totally thrilled to be nominated!! They remembered our boats! I’m in California with my family and my sister and I got up to watch with my partner Lisa on zoom. We screamed, then cried and then ran in and woke up my mom! I loved making the incredibly beautiful Swept Away so much - we were all so close and interwoven - the amazing cast, my partner in crime, the brilliant Kevin Adams, Michael Mayer’s stunning direction, John Logan’s beautiful book, David Neumann my bother in art - such a heartbreakingly beautiful show - I’m completely thrilled!I am over the moon! It’s surreal, and a huge honor, and I can’t find the words to say how humbled and excited I am. It’s amazing. I’m in Sydney, so it’s the middle of the night, and we were watching on YouTube, so excited Sarah was recognized, and every member of my creative team. It’s a joy to have the entire team recognized. We’re very excited, I don’t know if I’ll be getting much sleep tonight! I think I’m going to have a really nice dinner with a really nice glass of champagne with my partner tomorrow to celebrate, then I jump on a plane to come back to New York, and I think we’re going to have to have a big ol’ party at The Music Box theatre.To be totally honest, I’m not usually awake at 9am, given that I usually eat my second dinner at approximately midnight post-show…. So my entire system is shocked in, like, 9 different ways right now! I’m unbelievably grateful to be nominated for a Tony. I’ve been lucky enough to tour with my band Lawrence for the past decade, but the first place I fell in love with performing was on Broadway when I was in a play at 12 years old that closed quickly. I remember thinking back then, “Connecting with an audience is the greatest feeling in the world.” So to be back now, in my first Broadway musical ever 16 years later, and to have it be this one starring Jonathan Groff, with the most brilliant creative team led by Alex Timbers at the helm, with the most talented castmates, and playing one of the most iconic women in music ever, Connie Francis, is truly a dream come true.I am still in shock! I have dreamed of the possibility of the American Theater Wing granting me the distinct honor of a Tony nomination since my childhood in the Broadway community. I am so deeply grateful for their recognition of my work and the collective work forged through a crucible of commitment by the inspirationally talented cast, crew, creatives, and producers of John Proctor is the Villain. From Kimberly's brilliant script, Danya's masterful direction, powerful design, to the bewitching performances of my full cast, I am so profoundly humbled that our contributions have resonated enough to realize this dream-making moment. Someone pinch me! Thank you!!I’m so grateful! This is dedicated to the entire company of Maybe Happy Ending. May we all live in this musical’s themes of love and what it truly means to be human.I’m overjoyed to be nominated alongside my brilliant collaborator, video designer George Reeve, as well as our entire design team. We set out to make a show that is wholly unique and innovative in the way it looks, feels and moves. It’s been so thrilling to see how Maybe Happy Ending has been embraced this season – these nominations are the icing on the cake!Alex Timbers and Jonathan Groff inspired our team of collaborators to create a world which takes the audience on a theatrical journey into the soul of an artist…. to be recognized for my contribution by a TONY nomination is beyond thrilling! I’m so thoroughly delighted!!In the late 1990s my father, a pilot for Kenya Airways, brought home a CD to add to his eclectic collection: Buena Vista Social Club. Though Swahili was my mother tongue, the Spanish songs captivated me and I memorized the lyrics without knowing what they meant. Fast forward decades later, working on this show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I'm deeply proud of every single member of the creative team. May we continue to create new musicals that push the boundary of what’s possible and celebrate the diversity of music vocabularies in our world.We are totally ecstatic to be nominated for our work on Buena Vista Social Club. Our very first dance at our wedding was done to a Buena Vista Social Club song. Now here we are, 6 years later, getting to open our musical Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway as co-choreographers. This music has such personal roots for us, and to be given the opportunity to build a dance language that can be an extension of this musical spirit is one that we will cherish forever.I’m so proud to be associated with this show and a Tony Award nomination for my work on Buena Vista Social Club is such an incredible honor. Historically Latin stories have not always been platformed so prominently and it’s thrilling to be included at a moment where Latin talent is front and center and right in the spotlight.“When I saw my name, I burst into tears. I didn’t realize, but I’d been holding my breath all morning. I can’t believe it. I’m so proud of myself. It’s not something I allow myself to say often, I’m working on that, but I am so proud. To be nominated alongside such iconic women is the most incredible honor I have ever received! I’m in awe of them. Thank you to Jerry Mitchell and the entire team at BOOP! for believing in me and tricking me into believing in myself. To all the young black women watching, this is for us!” - Jasmine Amy Rogers, Best Leading Actress in a Musical, BOOP!I had an incredibly rewarding 18 months collaborating with composers, cast, designers, producers, GMS, PMs, SMs, ADs, etc on Dead Outlaw. I am proud to share these nominations with every one of these motherfuckers.I’m feeling great today! I got a flurry of text messages from friends. There’s a text thread with me, the choreographers, the director, and the music director that we call Home Room. And our thread blew up with excitement as we each got nominated. It was wonderful, it was a great feeling. I am thrilled, but mostly I am just grateful to the creative team and to the audience and to everyone who took this giant leap of faith with us as we created a new kind of musical, a new genre of musical. Now we get to plan for a Tony performance, which is the best kind of celebration in theatre, you celebrate so here comes more work!I’m feeling amazing! This is so tremendous. I was really excited to do Gypsy because I felt like it was an opportunity to show another side of myself and to really express my perspective on classic golden age theatre. I’m so thrilled and honored to be acknowledged for my work. We are gathering as a company to celebrate, so I will definitely be with the cast and creatives and everyone, giving a toast to everyone’s hard work.It was such a pleasure to design the lights for Maybe Happy Ending, and it’s been wonderful to watch our audiences grow over time and respond so positively to the work. The design required intense collaboration, coordination, and hours and hours of technical rehearsals to get each moment of the show perfectly rendered, and I’m so grateful our hard work was recognized today.It's funny, the whole Dead Outlaw group text was trying to figure out how to watch the nominations in real time and none of us could figure it out! So, somebody sent the YouTube link and I was just sitting there in my kitchen watching, so excited as each and every nomination came through, and then absolutely utterly in shock when my name is called. I was gonna go to the grocery store and do yoga, now my day is a little busier! I think I'm gonna see some friends tonight for a drink, a little toast, but other than that, I'm going to celebrate by doing my favorite musical on Broadway.I am overjoyed and over the moon right now. Seeing my name among those women is such a privilege and an honor. These past few years have been a whirlwind, and it makes me so warm to be recognized in this way. Thank you to my team, to George C. Wolfe and Camille A. Brown for trusting me, and to every single person in our building for allowing me to learn from them. What’s for me is for us. I feel so lucky.It’s easy to convince yourself that your quiet show about an unthought of corner of the world will be little noticed or little loved. The fact that English has garnered such a passionate response along its journey is a testament to what great art can awaken in people. It’s the honor of my life to have been a part of it - from my Broadway debut to today’s Tony nomination- my unibrowed 12-year-old self is freaking out.I am absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful that GYPSY and JUST IN TIME have been recognized by the Tony Awards this season. These nominations are truly a testament to the remarkable artists, creative teams, and dedicated crews who poured their hearts into both of these productions. Bringing these productions to life has been an incredible joy, and I am beyond excited to see them celebrated in this way. I feel privileged to work with some of the finest theatre artists of our time.“I am honestly shocked by this but at the same time thoroughly excited. But I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize the incredible work from all the people that worked on our production. I would be nothing without the 4 incredible ladies who played Louis’s wives and the amazing ensemble that made this show shine and the creative team and crew that created this magnificent show about this Legendary Giant in this industry. I am so happy to be recognized for work that I am so proud of and so glad we got to do this Wonderful show together!”We’re delighted to be nominated alongside Miriam Buether for the scenic design of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Working with Sonia Friedman Productions, Netflix and the entire creative team provided an incredible opportunity to bring the world of Stranger Things to life on stage - and to explore new and exciting approaches to the craft of stage design. We feel honored to be included in such a talented field.I am beyond thrilled to be nominated for a Tony for my costume design for Death Becomes Her. It was an absolutely joyful experience of hilarity to collaborate with my design colleagues, the brilliant Christopher Gattelli, and the exceptionally talented cast!“This group of extraordinary actors has inspired me, encouraged me, and gave me the confidence to step onto the stage in such an incredible show in a legendary venue. Kieran's take on Ricky...which is stunning and honest - a Ricky Roma with a youthful, unblinking confidence. Bill Burr is the most powerful Dave Moss you can imagine, and Michael McKean delivers more laughs per second onstage than anyone…as well as buckets of humanity. Donald Webber Jr. has been a powerful, inspirational scene partner, and Howard Overshown is a joy to work with. Lastly, John Pirruccello is the best saddest James Lingk I could imagine, such a hoot to watch every night. Patrick Marber gave us incredible free rein to re-discover this classic play, and constant encouragement that I surely needed. The Broadway experience has been incredibly fun and welcoming, from the crews to the theatre personnel, to the audiences who show up with genuine excitement and encouragement every time. I am thankful to be embraced with such support by the community.It’s a high! No matter how many times it’s happened, it’s always a thrilling moment. There’s nothing jaded about us, we’re very proud. That show had such a great success and it was an important play, and also one of the funniest plays. Our fingers are crossed that we are going to win this Tony Award.We’re on to next season, but we’re going to take a five minute break with the staff later today to really raise a glass and maybe raise a cookie, because there’s a lot of us here at MTC and we’re all really excited and proud. We’ll take a minute to celebrate the joys and then we’ll get back to work about next season!"I woke up to the sound of my shower curtain crashing to the ground and then I saw a giant roach in the corner of my apartment and thought… “well, this can’t be a good omen.” Feeling mighty lucky and mighty grateful. And elated for Jeremy and Bruce and Dan and Scott and Ruey and our show! This has been one of my all-time favorite musicals since the cast recording was made available to gay teens in Florida and it's a real gift to be a part of this revival."As amazing as it feels to be nominated…and it does feel amazing…nothing is better than sharing a fitting room with the magical company of actors of BOOP! I share this honor with them.I was caught totally off guard by a text message this morning from Danya; I hadn’t remembered the announcement was even happening today. Beyond honored to share the nomination with Natasha Katz, and extraordinarily thrilled for the overall recognition of this play. Enormous gratitude for Kimberly, Danya, Natasha, and my incredible projections team.As a couple of Bay Area kids who grew up watching the Tony’s and dreaming of one day getting to be a part of it all, we are completely overwhelmed and deeply touched by this honor. We are so proud of our wild and joyful show, and of every single person who’s been a part of bringing Death Becomes Her to life.It’s super exciting and humbling to have been able to contribute to Good Night, and Good Luck, as the project is a special synergy of political urgency, historical reflection and artistic rigor. I hope more people can see it. I am so proud of the sound and music, and grateful to the first rate team of collaborators, including associate Will Pickens, mixer Hannah Overton and Bryan Carter music director.I feel honored and shocked and grateful. I’m so proud of our incredible creative team, led by the brilliant Alex Timbers, as well as our out-of-this-world band that gives their all every night. After hearing the news, I face-timed Groff and gave him the teensiest note on his piano-playing.I'm just surprised Andrew Resnick and Alex Timbers never fired me!I could not be more thrilled to have my work on Just In Time recognized. Turning Circle in the Square into Bobby Darin’s nightclub was a huge challenge and an absolute pleasure, working with a really gifted team of artisans, technicians and craftspeople. With gratitude to everyone who helped make it happen!“Being back on Broadway in a play as monumental as Purpose has been an incredible challenge and a true gift. Thank you to our playwright, the once in a generation talent, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and to our director, the great Phylicia Rashad. I share this wholeheartedly with the entire company of our show, and especially my exceptional ensemble cast: Harry, Jon, Alana, Glenn and Kara. My cup is overflowing with the most grateful appreciation.”I’m thrilled and so very excited about my Tony nomination for Best Scenic Design of George and Grant Heslov’s Incredible play Good Night, and Good Luck!!! I received the news on a phone call this afternoon while working onstage in London and I haven’t stopped smiling! Huge Congratulations to George Clooney, and the entire nominated Design Team! Absolutely Incredible!!!I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such talented artists on both ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ and ‘Just In Time’. To be part of the Broadway Theater community and have my work recognized by my peers is absolutely amazing! I’m so grateful today!This morning, I woke up to the incredible news that I was TONY nominated for a “Real Women Have Curves”. However, I would be remised to not be disappointed it was not recognized for Best Musical. This show is so joyous, and I am so proud to be a part of this groundbreaking musical with such talented and hardworking cast and creatives. We need more stories like this on Broadway! Growing up in Chicago, playing the role of “Ana” in the play version, then moving to NY, this was my dream: to be on Broadway. Life brought me to LA for TV and Film, and then, I was able to be a part of IN THE HEIGHTS on Broadway. This feels like a full circle moment for me as over a decade later, to be back on Broadway and originating a role like Carmen is a dream come true.LaTanya, Alana, Harry, Jon, & Glenn are anointed storytellers and I am honored share this sacred stage with these giants, as we breathe life into Branden’s delectable, irresistible brilliance of words and world, under Ms. Rashad’s masterful direction. With overwhelming Gratitude in purpose, with purpose, on purpose.Being nominated for a Tony Award for Buena Vista Social Club is an extraordinary honor. This story, rooted in rich musical heritage and cultural legacy, has always meant so much to me, and to see it embraced on Broadway in this way is profoundly moving. This nomination isn’t just about me; it’s a celebration of the Cuban spirit, resilience, rhythm, and storytelling through music. I’m incredibly grateful to the Musicians, Cast, Creative team, and everyone who helped bring this production to life. To be recognized by the theater community for a project that carries so much heart and history is beyond anything I could have imagined. I carry this nomination with immense pride, and with deep love for the artists and traditions that inspired it.I’m still processing the news from the morning, and overwhelmed with gratitude. It’s thrilling to be nominated alongside the amazing artists at my show, and I’m humbled by the company of my fellow orchestrator nominees. I’m ecstatic for the incredible recognition for the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and honored to make music with them at the Schoenfeld, sharing the legacy of Cuban Music with incredible audiences each and every night.To bring a play to Broadway is a daunting and magical experience, and I’m so proud of this play and all the people who made it possible. I’m thrilled and extremely grateful to the Tony nominating committee for this recognition.I first worked on Floyd Collins in 1996 when the show premiered Off-Broadway. What a gift to be able to revisit the show as a more experienced artist and be able to bring a new level of work and insight to the show. It’s an incredible honor for the work to be recognized by the Tony Awards after all these years.Getting to create this 1950s world of a CBS newsroom and broadcast with George Clooney and David Cromer, and this entire cast and production team, was a dream come true. We are so grateful to be recognized with the amazing artists we made this with, and the amazing artists in our category.I’m so proud of our John Proctor is The Villain team, and grateful that the hard work and care put into our show is being recognized in such a huge way! I am so thankful for Danya and Kimberly, and the endless belief and passion they instilled in our company. So much of my childhood was spent within the Broadway community, so the embrace and recognition mean the absolute world. Thank you to the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League for this honor!I am truly honored and grateful, especially to be nominated alongside my brilliant director, Kip Williams, and the incredible technical and creative team that pours their heart and soul into this show eight times a week. Although this is a one-woman show, it would be impossible without the extraordinary crew and talented collaborators supporting me both on and off stage. I am immensely proud to bring Oscar Wilde’s vision of Dorian Gray to life each night. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees!I actually was not watching this morning, because I was in a meeting. My duty as Artistic Director of Steppenwolf had me in a meeting... and then I just started getting texts. And you know, sometimes I get texts because I have meetings and people need answers on things. ... but this was a different thing. At first I thought people are just congratulating me as a producer, but I was not expecting a nomination for Featured Actor. When I saw that, I was just really taken aback and quickly very humbled. As a leader of an arts institution, you spend so much time on that side of things. I've lived with this play as a producer for far longer than I've lived with it as an actor, and so having been a part of it, its journey to this moment, I was very much wearing my artistic director hat. When I was recognized as an actor, it was like, "Oh, wow!" So you're catching me on a really good day in which the play that I've been helping to shepherd Branden's masterful work along with my partner Audrey Francis, my co-artistic director and my executive director, Brooke Flanagan. We took this big swing because when we programmed this it was only 40 pages! To see it come completely to fruition in terms of being recognized here in New York on the highest level, on the biggest stage... it's just a pivotal moment for Steppenwolf Theater Company.I am completely blown away! To be acknowledged by The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing for the years of love, sweat and hard work we’ve joyfully put into building this show is truly the greatest honor. My gratitude is endless and I am so deeply proud of what we’ve achieved as a company. And to be personally recognized and listed amongst such astonishingly talented leading ladies has literally made my childhood dreams come true. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!!!