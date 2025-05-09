Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Musicals

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, with Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, and Death Becomes Her leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.
Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2025 musical nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.
Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Saheem Ali
Rachel Hauck
Joshua Bergasse
Joshua Bergasse
Marco Ramirez
Arnulfo Maldonado
Marco Paguia
Marco Pennette
Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell
Derek McLane
Derek McLane
Christopher Gattelli
Christopher Gattelli
Justin Townsend
Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado
Natalie Venetia Belcon
Natalie Venetia Belcon
Lowe Cunningham
Lowe Cunningham
Noel Carey and Julia Mattison
Noel Carey and Julia Mattison
Company of Buena Vista Social Club
Darren Criss
Darren Criss
Hue Park and Will Aronson
Darren Criss
Michael Arden
Michael Arden
Dane Laffrey
Peter Hylenski
Ben Stanton
George Reeve
Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold
Clint Ramos
Clint Ramos
Company of Maybe happy Ending
Edward Pierce
James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jerry Mitchell
Jerry Mitchell
Gregg Barnes
Gregg Barnes, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jerry Mitchell
Mike Isaacson
Mike Isaacson, Jerry Mitchell
Felix Hagan, Zoe Roberts, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming
Company of Operation Mincemeat
Jak Malone
Jak Malone
David Cumming
David Cumming
Natasha Hodgson
Natasha Hodgson
Felix Hagan
Felix Hagan
Zoe Roberts
Zoe Roberts
Jon Thoday
Andrew Fell
Company of Dead Outlaw
David Cromer
David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna
Julia Knitel
Julia Knitel
Lia Vollack
Lia Vollack
Andrew Durand
Andrew Durand
Jeb Brown
Jeb Brown
Itamar Moses
Itamar Moses
Gracie Lawrence
Gracie Lawrence
Company of Just in Time
Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff
Joy Woods, Jonathan Groff
Joy Woods
Joy Woods
Company of Gypsy
Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Mara Isaacs
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis
Nicole Scherzinger
Jamie Lloyd
Jamie Lloyd
Tom Francis
Tom Francis
Joy Huerta
Joy Huerta
Benjamin Velez
Benjamin Velez
Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta
Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta
Scott Ellis
Company of Floyd Collins
Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan
Taylor Trensch
Taylor Trensch
Ira Wietzman
Scott Zielinski
Bruce Coughlin
Ruey Horng Sun
Justina Machado
Justin Machado
Brooks Ashmanskas
Brooks Ashmanskas
Buena Vista Social Club band
