Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Musicals

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

By: May. 09, 2025
Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, with Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, and Death Becomes Her leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news

Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2025 musical nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Saheem Ali
Saheem Ali

Rachel Hauck
Rachel Hauck

Joshua Bergasse
Joshua Bergasse

Joshua Bergasse
Joshua Bergasse

Marco Ramirez
Marco Ramirez

Arnulfo Maldonado
Arnulfo Maldonado

Marco Paguia
Marco Paguia

Marco Pennette
Marco Pennette

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Derek McLane
Derek McLane

Derek McLane
Derek McLane

Christopher Gattelli
Christopher Gattelli

Christopher Gattelli
Christopher Gattelli

Justin Townsend
Justin Townsend

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Natalie Venetia Belcon
Natalie Venetia Belcon

Natalie Venetia Belcon
Natalie Venetia Belcon

Lowe Cunningham
Lowe Cunningham

Lowe Cunningham
Lowe Cunningham

Noel Carey and Julia Mattison
Noel Carey and Julia Mattison

Noel Carey and Julia Mattison
Noel Carey and Julia Mattison

Company of Buena Vista Social Club
Company of Buena Vista Social Club

Darren Criss
Darren Criss

Darren Criss
Darren Criss

Hue Park and Will Aronson
Hue Park and Will Aronson

Darren Criss
Darren Criss

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Dane Laffrey
Dane Laffrey

Peter Hylenski
Peter Hylenski

Ben Stanton
Ben Stanton

George Reeve
George Reeve

Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold
Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold

Clint Ramos
Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos
Clint Ramos

Company of Maybe happy Ending
Company of Maybe happy Ending

Edward Pierce
Edward Pierce

James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart

Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jerry Mitchell
Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell
Jerry Mitchell

Gregg Barnes
Gregg Barnes

Gregg Barnes, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jerry Mitchell
Gregg Barnes, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jerry Mitchell

Mike Isaacson
Mike Isaacson

Mike Isaacson, Jerry Mitchell
Mike Isaacson, Jerry Mitchell

Felix Hagan, Zoe Roberts, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming
Felix Hagan, Zoe Roberts, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming

Company of Operation Mincemeat


Company of Operation Mincemeat
Jak Malone
Jak Malone

Jak Malone
Jak Malone

David Cumming
David Cumming

David Cumming
David Cumming

Natasha Hodgson
Natasha Hodgson

Natasha Hodgson
Natasha Hodgson

Felix Hagan
Felix Hagan

Felix Hagan
Felix Hagan

Zoe Roberts
Zoe Roberts

Zoe Roberts
Zoe Roberts

Jon Thoday
Jon Thoday

Andrew Fell
Andrew Fell

Company of Dead Outlaw
Company of Dead Outlaw

David Cromer
David Cromer

David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna
David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna

Julia Knitel
Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel
Julia Knitel

Lia Vollack
Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack
Lia Vollack

Andrew Durand
Andrew Durand

Andrew Durand
Andrew Durand

Jeb Brown
Jeb Brown

Jeb Brown
Jeb Brown

Itamar Moses
Itamar Moses

Itamar Moses
Itamar Moses

Gracie Lawrence
Gracie Lawrence

Gracie Lawrence
Gracie Lawrence

Company of Just in Time
Company of Just in Time

Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence
Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence

Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff

Joy Woods, Jonathan Groff
Joy Woods, Jonathan Groff

Joy Woods
Joy Woods

Joy Woods
Joy Woods

Company of Gypsy
Company of Gypsy

Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald

Mara Isaacs
Mara Isaacs

Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis

Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Jamie Lloyd
Jamie Lloyd

Jamie Lloyd
Jamie Lloyd

Tom Francis
Tom Francis

Tom Francis
Tom Francis

Joy Huerta
Joy Huerta

Joy Huerta
Joy Huerta

Benjamin Velez
Benjamin Velez

Benjamin Velez
Benjamin Velez

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta
Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta
Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta

Scott Ellis
Scott Ellis

Company of Floyd Collins
Company of Floyd Collins

Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan

Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan

Taylor Trensch
Taylor Trensch

Taylor Trensch
Taylor Trensch

Ira Wietzman
Ira Wietzman

Scott Zielinski
Scott Zielinski

Bruce Coughlin
Bruce Coughlin

Ruey Horng Sun
Ruey Horng Sun

Justina Machado
Justina Machado

Justin Machado
Justin Machado

Brooks Ashmanskas
Brooks Ashmanskas

Brooks Ashmanskas
Brooks Ashmanskas

Buena Vista Social Club band
Buena Vista Social Club band

Videos