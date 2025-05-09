Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, with Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, and Death Becomes Her leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.

Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2025 musical nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Saheem Ali

Rachel Hauck

Joshua Bergasse

Joshua Bergasse

Marco Ramirez

Arnulfo Maldonado

Marco Paguia

Marco Pennette

Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Paul Tazewell

Paul Tazewell

Derek McLane

Derek McLane

Christopher Gattelli

Christopher Gattelli

Justin Townsend

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Lowe Cunningham

Lowe Cunningham

Noel Carey and Julia Mattison

Noel Carey and Julia Mattison

Company of Buena Vista Social Club

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Hue Park and Will Aronson

Darren Criss

Michael Arden

Michael Arden

Dane Laffrey

Peter Hylenski

Ben Stanton

George Reeve

Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold

Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos

Company of Maybe happy Ending

Edward Pierce

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell

Gregg Barnes

Gregg Barnes, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jerry Mitchell

Mike Isaacson

Mike Isaacson, Jerry Mitchell

Felix Hagan, Zoe Roberts, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming

Company of Operation Mincemeat



Jak Malone

Jak Malone

David Cumming

David Cumming

Natasha Hodgson

Natasha Hodgson

Felix Hagan

Felix Hagan

Zoe Roberts

Zoe Roberts

Jon Thoday

Andrew Fell

Company of Dead Outlaw

David Cromer

David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel

Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack

Andrew Durand

Andrew Durand

Jeb Brown

Jeb Brown

Itamar Moses

Itamar Moses

Gracie Lawrence

Gracie Lawrence

Company of Just in Time

Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Joy Woods, Jonathan Groff

Joy Woods

Joy Woods

Company of Gypsy

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Mara Isaacs

Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis

Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis

Nicole Scherzinger

Jamie Lloyd

Jamie Lloyd

Tom Francis

Tom Francis

Joy Huerta

Joy Huerta

Benjamin Velez

Benjamin Velez

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta

Scott Ellis

Company of Floyd Collins

Jeremy Jordan

Jeremy Jordan

Taylor Trensch

Taylor Trensch

Ira Wietzman

Scott Zielinski

Bruce Coughlin

Ruey Horng Sun

Justina Machado

Justin Machado

Brooks Ashmanskas

Brooks Ashmanskas

Buena Vista Social Club band