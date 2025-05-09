Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, with Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, and Death Becomes Her leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.

Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2025 play nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas