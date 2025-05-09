Photos: Meet the 2025 Tony Award Nominees from Plays

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, with Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, and Death Becomes Her leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.
Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2025 play nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.
Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Company of John Proctor is the Villain
Jonathan Spector and Jessica Hecht
Jonathan Spector
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jessica Hecht
Company of Purpose
Company of Good Night, Good Luck
Company of Eureka Day
Palmer Hefferan
Company of Yellow Face
Scott Ellis
Company of Oh, Mary!
Carlee Briglia, Kevin McCollum, Mike Lavoie, Lucas McMahon
Glenn Davis, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill
Company of English
